    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
6.485 EUR   -1.29%
02:08aTF1 : H1 2022 results
PU
02:08aTF1 : Slideshow s1 2022 (version anglaise uniquement)
PU
02:08aTF1 : 2022 FIRST-HALF RESULTS – PRESS RELEASE
PU
TF1 : H1 2022 SLIDESHOW

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
H1 2022 RESULTS

28 JULY 2022

TF1 GROUP H1 2022

1

2

3

4

H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

H1 2022 ACTIVITY REVIEW

H1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2022 AND BEYOND: OUTLOOK

2

H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

H1 2022 Results 3

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

MEDIA

Strong performance of premium lineup on linear and non-linear, attracting commercial targets

  • Leader among commercial targets: 33.5% on W<50PDM and 30.1% on 25/49

Operational focus on convergence between TV and digital streaming

  • Successful rollout of MYTF1 Max and social video content
  • Ramp-upof addressable TV & dynamic digital ad revenues with MYTF1

Successful disposal of assets

  • Disposal of Gamned!, Unify Publishers and Ykone

Strengthening of Newen on growth markets:

  • Talents and labels acquisition, recently in the UK (Joi Production), Denmark (Real Lava), and Spain (Capa Spain), especially in the documentary format
  • Productions delivered (Gremlins), soon to be delivered (Liaison, Marie-Antoinette) and under development (The Hunt for Jasper S.)

4

KEY FIGURES OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

€1,186.9m

(+5.2% vs. H1 2021)

GROUP ADVERTISING REVENUE

€815.5m

(+1.6% vs H1 2021)

NEWEN STUDIOS REVENUE

€158.4m

(+9.0% vs H1 2021)

CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT €188.7m & margin rate 15.9%

(+11.6% and +0,9pt vs. H1 2021 margin rate)

FREE CASH FLOW*

€ 123.5m

(vs. €104.6 m for H1 2021)

* after changes in working capital requirement

5



Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
