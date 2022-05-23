TF1 : IZEN LAUNCHES CAPA SPAIN WITH TOMÁS OCAÑA

Press Release

Paris, May 23, 2022

IZEN LAUNCHES CAPA SPAIN WITH TOMÁS OCAÑA

iZen, the Spanish subsidiary of Newen Studios, launches the production company CAPA Spain with the Emmy and Peabody award winner Tomás Ocaña.

Capa Spain will develop top-notch international documentaries in Spain and throughout the wide hispanic market. Tomás Ocaña is a well experienced director, executive producer and investigative journalist. His lastest docuseries 'Lucy in the spiderweb', produced for the Spanish National Television new platform RTVEPlay, was selected to premiere on the 24th Malaga Festival (2021). On 2022, he won an Ondas Award for 'GAL, the triangle' an investigative podcast he is now converting into a docuseries.

Tomás Ocaña has participated in some of the most impactful global investigative journalistic pieces in the recent years, such as Panama Papers or Swiss Leaks. Through his career he has revealed stories about crime, gambling, corruption, drug trafficking, environmental destruction, labor exploitation and fraud, among others. Ocaña has also taken part on fiction projects such as 'El Chapo' (Netflix).

Since 2017 Ocaña leads his own production boutique called The Facto Productions, based in Madrid and Miami, born to tell general interest stories that others can't or won't reveal. The company uses English media methodologies and narratives, which sets it as an informative and audiovisual reference known for its quality, courage, and independency.

CAPA is one of Newen Studios most powerful labels in France and has gained a solid reputation all over Europe for the quality of its investigations and documentaries.

For Tomás Ocaña, Head of CAPA Spain: "CAPA Spain was born to tell the best stories by combining the rigor of journalism and the narrative of fiction. It is meant to be a guarantee of quality, rigor and fast-pacedstorytelling to produce highly relevant docuseries. It is an honor to join Newen Studios with the aim of taking non-fictionand documentary formats to the next level in our country. Spain is a strategic point for many of the great stories, which makes it the perfect place to undertake a project like this, from our territory but looking at the whole world".

For Philippe Levasseur, Head of Newen Studios' International: "Having Tomás join us is an honor and a big step in our expansion strategy in the documentary field. His talent and creativity are a great match with the values of CAPA and Newen Studios. His experience in Spain and in LATAM will also help us extend our reach to those key territories."

For Jose Velasco, President of iZen: "What better combination than CAPA's more than thirty years of experience with the enthusiasm and strength of one of the brightest young talents in today's journalism: Tomás Ocaña. iZen, part of the Newen group, enters this new adventure by joining our activity in the United Kingdom, Storyboard Studios together with Natalie Humphreys, to confirm the commitment to factual and documentary, with the world as a market."