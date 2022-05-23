Log in
TF1 : Izen launches capa spain with tomás ocaña
PU
Bouygues remains 'vigilant' about indirect cost hit from Ukraine conflict
RE
TF1 : Press Release
CO
TF1 : IZEN LAUNCHES CAPA SPAIN WITH TOMÁS OCAÑA

05/23/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
Press Release

Paris, May 23, 2022

IZEN LAUNCHES CAPA SPAIN WITH TOMÁS OCAÑA

iZen, the Spanish subsidiary of Newen Studios, launches the production company CAPA Spain with the Emmy and Peabody award winner Tomás Ocaña.

Capa Spain will develop top-notch international documentaries in Spain and throughout the wide hispanic market. Tomás Ocaña is a well experienced director, executive producer and investigative journalist. His lastest docuseries 'Lucy in the spiderweb', produced for the Spanish National Television new platform RTVEPlay, was selected to premiere on the 24th Malaga Festival (2021). On 2022, he won an Ondas Award for 'GAL, the triangle' an investigative podcast he is now converting into a docuseries.

Tomás Ocaña has participated in some of the most impactful global investigative journalistic pieces in the recent years, such as Panama Papers or Swiss Leaks. Through his career he has revealed stories about crime, gambling, corruption, drug trafficking, environmental destruction, labor exploitation and fraud, among others. Ocaña has also taken part on fiction projects such as 'El Chapo' (Netflix).

Since 2017 Ocaña leads his own production boutique called The Facto Productions, based in Madrid and Miami, born to tell general interest stories that others can't or won't reveal. The company uses English media methodologies and narratives, which sets it as an informative and audiovisual reference known for its quality, courage, and independency.

CAPA is one of Newen Studios most powerful labels in France and has gained a solid reputation all over Europe for the quality of its investigations and documentaries.

For Tomás Ocaña, Head of CAPA Spain: "CAPA Spain was born to tell the best stories by combining the rigor of journalism and the narrative of fiction. It is meant to be a guarantee of quality, rigor and fast-pacedstorytelling to produce highly relevant docuseries. It is an honor to join Newen Studios with the aim of taking non-fictionand documentary formats to the next level in our country. Spain is a strategic point for many of the great stories, which makes it the perfect place to undertake a project like this, from our territory but looking at the whole world".

For Philippe Levasseur, Head of Newen Studios' International: "Having Tomás join us is an honor and a big step in our expansion strategy in the documentary field. His talent and creativity are a great match with the values of CAPA and Newen Studios. His experience in Spain and in LATAM will also help us extend our reach to those key territories."

For Jose Velasco, President of iZen: "What better combination than CAPA's more than thirty years of experience with the enthusiasm and strength of one of the brightest young talents in today's journalism: Tomás Ocaña. iZen, part of the Newen group, enters this new adventure by joining our activity in the United Kingdom, Storyboard Studios together with Natalie Humphreys, to confirm the commitment to factual and documentary, with the world as a market."

About Newen Studios

Newen Studios, a subsidiary of the TF1 group, is a major fast growing European player in audiovisual production and distribution, with a multi-genre strategy (drama, film, animation, TV movie, documentary, non-scripted…).

Deeply rooted in 8 countries, the group has more than 40 creative labels and a passionate overall team of 600 people each bringing their unique expertise.

Shows produced by Newen Studios are exported globally alongside a curated slate of third party programming, thanks to its distribution subsidiary Newen Connect whose activities help to shine a light on European content.

About iZen

Izen is part of the international group Newen Studios since 2021. iZen is one of the largest independent production companies in Spain. Integrated by Zebra Producciones, BocaBoca, Europroducciones, Hill Valley and Proima Zebrastur, the new group has more than 25 years of experience in the audiovisual production market in Spain.

iZen has more than 1,500 hours of annual production in all national and regional TV chains, as well as productions in many countries. The new company allows to tackle any type of project: fiction, entertainment, factual, digital series, documentaries and films.

www.newenstudios.com

P R E S S C O N T A C T S

Ludivine Svaldi

+33 6 19 66 10 04

lsvaldi@newenstudios.com

Karine Zimeray

+33 6 09 15 65 14

kzimeray@kbzcorporate.com

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
