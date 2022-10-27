TF1 : MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022

Consolidated balance sheet - Liabilities and equity................................................................
22
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ..................................................
23
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements ...................................................
24
TF1 - Financial information - First nine months of 2022
1. Financial information - First nine months of 2022 1.1 Consolidated results
Financial indicators
These key figures are extracted from TF1 group consolidated financial data. The results below are presented in accordance with IFRS 16.
(€m)
9m 2022
9m 2021
1,740.3
Revenue
1,651.2
Group advertising revenue
1,143.4
1,162.5
Revenue from other activitites
596.9
488.7
Current operating profit/(loss)
238.7
223.1
Operating profit/(loss)
223.7
217.9
Net profit/(loss)
150.5
147.0
Operating cash flow after cost of net debt,
income from net surplus cash, interest expense
447.3
409.9
on lease obligations and income taxes paid
Basic earnings per share from continuing
0.71
0.70
operations (€)
Diluted earnings per share from continuing
0.71
0.70
operations (€)
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group
1,842.7
1,663.4
Net surplus cash/(net debt) of continuing
295.6
36.3
operations
9m 2022
9m 2021
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding ('000)
Closing share price at end of period (€)
Market capitalisation at end of period (€bn)
210,485 210,434
5.90 8.51
1.24 1.79
TF1 - Financial information - First nine months of 2022
Income statement contributions - continuing operations
The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure as described in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.
(€m)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
9m 2022
9m 2021
CHG. €M
CHG. %
TF1 group advertising revenue
327.9
360.0
1143.4
1162.5
(19.1)
-1.6%
Revenue from other activities
225.5
162.5
596.9
488.7
108.2
22.1%
Media
413.6
447.6
1442.1
1431.0
11.1
0.8%
Advertising revenue
327.7
360.0
1143.2
1162.4
(19.2)
-1.7%
o/w digital advertising revenue *
27.5
30.6
92.6
93.6
(1.0)
-1.1%
Newen Studios
139.8
74.9
298.2
220.2
78.0
35.4%
Consolidated revenue
553.4
522.5
1740.3
1651.2
89.1
5.4%
Media
37.3
46.5
208.6
193.9
14.7
7.6%
Newen Studios
12.7
7.5
30.1
29.2
0.9
3.1%
Current operating profit **
50.0
54.0
238.7
223.1
15.6
7.0%
Current operating margin
9.0%
10.3%
13.7%
13.5%
-
+0.2pt
Operating profit
41.9
51.2
223.7
217.9
5.8
2.7%
Net profit attributable to the Group
23.9
38.6
150.5
147.0
3.5
2.4%
Cost of programmes
(198.9)
(218.1)
(639.5)
(684.5)
45.0
6.6%
At end-September 2022, revenue from MYTF1 was €58.7 million, up 18.6%.
At end-September 2021, current operating profit included €27.7 million of government support.
Excluding the impact of government support, current operating profit would be up €43.3 million, or a +22.2% increase.
Analysis of cost of programmes
(€m)
9m 2022
9m 2021
Total cost of programmes
(639.5)
(684.5)
TV dramas / TV movies / Series / Theatre
(204.2)
(244.7)
Entertainment
(193.8)
(178.8)
News (including LCI)
(105.6)
(102.3)
Movies
(86.3)
(96.3)
Sport
(40.9)
(53.5)
Kids
(8.7)
(8.9)
TF1 - Financial information - First nine months of 2022
1.2 Significant events of the first nine months of 2022
January
25 January 2022
Newen Studios announces it is strengthening its strategic partnership with European producer and financier, Anton, which specialises in audiovisual financing, co-production and distribution. Anton is increasing its investment alongside Newen Studios by 40% to provide a global budget of €50 million to co-invest in audiovisual and film distribution rights. This agreement will allow Newen Studios to expand even further to meet the growing demand for quality content.
February
28 February 2022
On 28 February 2022, the TF1 Group announces that Altice Media has entered into a purchase agreement in respect of the TFX channel (DTT channel 11), and that the Group has granted an exclusivity clause in favour of Altice Media.
Completion of the sale is subject in particular to informing and consulting the employee representative bodies; to obtaining clearance from the relevant authorities (the French Competition Authority and ARCOM - the French Audiovisual and Digital Advertising Regulator); and to completion of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups.
Consequently, the TFX channel will remain under the full control of the TF1 Group throughout 2022. The sale of TFX would come under the framework of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups announced on 17 May 2021.
In accordance with legislation, it would contribute to ensuring that the combined group, does not broadcast more than seven national channels on the DTT network.
March
17 March 2022
After obtaining its first certificate in 2018, the TF1 Group renewed its ISO 50001 certification with AFNOR (the French national organisation for standardisation). This award recognises the efforts made by the Group over the last few years to combat global warming and notably commends the 33% reduction in energy consumption since 2011 in its Tour TF1 premises.
With the renewal of this certification, the TF1 Group is encouraged to step up its commitment towards a more responsible development model. TF1 intends to "positively inspire society" by implementing a climate strategy at the heart of the Group, by repurposing internal mobility, and by creating two new Data Centres to optimise energy consumption at its IT facilities.
24 March 2022
As part of the proposed merger between TF1 and M6, France TV expressed its wish, if the merger is completed, to divest its equity interest in Salto. The TF1 and M6 groups have undertaken that if the merger is completed, they would buy out the 33.33% equity interest held by France Télévisions at a definitive value of €45 million. The new group would then own 100% of Salto, enabling it to develop a streaming project.
Since the agreement depends on the actual merger between the M6 and TF1 Groups, Salto will remain under the joint control of its three shareholders throughout 2022 to facilitate the ongoing development of the platform.
April
8 April 2022
Further to the press release of Monday 28 February 2022 about the proposed sale of the TFX channel to the Altice group, the employee representative bodies of TF1 have expressed their opinion and approved the proposal.
