[01.02.21] PRESS RELEASE
TF1 MEDIA LAB - STATION F
ACCELERATOR PROGRAM: 2021 EDITION
The TF1 group accelerator program is back for a new season, featuring start-ups with innovative solutions. In October 2020, TF1 MediaLab for the first time invited applications from start-ups to join the Station F accelerator program. Out of the hundred or so applicants, TF1 MediaLab selected five start-ups, each of which will be mentored by one of the TF1 group's businesses (TF1, Unify, Newen).
#AUDIO #DIGITAL
AUDIOMEANS
Audiomeans is a start-up Software as a Service (SaaS) developer which has built a platform for content creators and editors to import, create, distribute, promote and monetise podcasts across various distribution platforms, from their own sites and applications to third-party environments like Apple Podcasts, Podcastaddict, Spotify and Deezer.
Sponsor: LCI.fr
Objectives of the collaboration: Audiomeans, already a technical partner for the hosting of TF1 group podcasts, is extending its collaboration with the teams from LCI.fr. The six-month accelerator program aims to develop a new user experience for visitors to the LCI.fr website, who will be able to consume the LCI range of podcasts within the website environment itself. This new distribution mode for native audio content, embedded within the news channel's digital ecosystem, will also maintain control over data while offering users an enhanced listening experience.
#ADS #PROGRAMMATIC
MANADGE
Manadge is a suite of specialist programmatic ad management tools. The start-up is developing a solution for ad sales houses, publishers and media agencies that simplifies the commercial tracking and data analysis of advertising activities.
Sponsors: TF1 PUB & Unify Advertising
Objectives of the collaboration: Manadge will give the teams at TF1 PUB and Unify Advertising a customised task automation and data analysis solution for their programmatic advertising activities, centralised on a simple and intuitive platform.
#NEWS #AI #INFOGRAPHICS
KINETIX
Kinetix has developed a technology that can transform any video into an animated 3D model, using an online service that draws on artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms that can recognise videos and extract a 3D model from them. Kinetix's solution aims to make it quicker and easier for the TF1 group's news teams to produce animated 3D content.
Sponsor: TF1 news teams
Objectives of the collaboration: Supported by the teams that create TF1 daily news bulletins, Kinetix will enhance its solution to speed up the integration of 3D animations in news studios. The aim is to further democratise the use of 3D animations in the Group's news content.
#DIGITAL #TV
QAMELEON
Qameleon is developing a digital solution that references products and brands featured in the design environment of TV programmes (such as clothing or interior decor), so that viewers can easily find the products they see on TV.
Sponsor: Newen
Objectives of the collaboration: Qameleon will work with production company Newen to develop partnerships with brands that have an on-screen presence in the design environment of the daily soap Demain Nous Appartient, broadcast on TF1. The accelerator will extend viewer engagement with the soap, by enabling viewers to find products they like via the Qameleon app.
#CLOUD #STREAMING
NOTHING2INSTALL
nothing2install has developed an innovative cloud-based app streaming technology called 3Dpipe. It offers instant access to content-rich interactive apps from any screen, with no local installation needed. A key benefit of the technology is avoiding the need to develop multiple apps to address each separate environment.
Sponsor: MyTF1 / TFOU Max
Objectives of the collaboration: The nothing2install collaboration with MYTF1 will mean that the kids' VOD platform TFOU Max can develop a single app to cover all environments, available on new screens such as connected TV and games consoles.
TF1 MEDIA LAB AT STATION F
The TF1 group is on site at the Station F campus, with an accelerator program aimed at startups who have solutions focused on media content.
Start-ups accepted onto the program enjoy six months' access to:
-
the Station F facilities and ecosystem;
-
operational sponsors to help develop a collaboration roadmap, with the aim of embedding and industrialising the start-up's solution within the TF1 group;
-
support from consulting firm Roland Berger in areas such as growth strategy and funding;
-
in-houseexpertise from TF1 staff, including media specialists and journalists.
