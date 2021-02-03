TF1 MEDIA LAB – STATION F ACCELERATOR PROGRAM: 2021 EDITION

The TF1 group accelerator program is back for a new season, featuring start-ups with innovative solutions. In October 2020, TF1 MediaLab for the first time invited applications from start-ups to join the Station F accelerator program. Out of the hundred or so applicants, TF1 MediaLab selected five start-ups, each of which will be mentored by one of the TF1 group's businesses (TF1, Unify, Newen).

#AUDIO #DIGITAL

AUDIOMEANS

Audiomeans is a start-up Software as a Service (SaaS) developer which has built a platform for content creators and editors to import, create, distribute, promote and monetise podcasts across various distribution platforms, from their own sites and applications to third-party environments like Apple Podcasts, Podcastaddict, Spotify and Deezer.

Sponsor: LCI.fr

Objectives of the collaboration: Audiomeans, already a technical partner for the hosting of TF1 group podcasts, is extending its collaboration with the teams from LCI.fr. The six-month accelerator program aims to develop a new user experience for visitors to the LCI.fr website, who will be able to consume the LCI range of podcasts within the website environment itself. This new distribution mode for native audio content, embedded within the news channel's digital ecosystem, will also maintain control over data while offering users an enhanced listening experience.

#ADS #PROGRAMMATIC

MANADGE

Manadge is a suite of specialist programmatic ad management tools. The start-up is developing a solution for ad sales houses, publishers and media agencies that simplifies the commercial tracking and data analysis of advertising activities.

Sponsors: TF1 PUB & Unify Advertising

Objectives of the collaboration: Manadge will give the teams at TF1 PUB and Unify Advertising a customised task automation and data analysis solution for their programmatic advertising activities, centralised on a simple and intuitive platform.

#NEWS #AI #INFOGRAPHICS

KINETIX

Kinetix has developed a technology that can transform any video into an animated 3D model, using an online service that draws on artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms that can recognise videos and extract a 3D model from them. Kinetix's solution aims to make it quicker and easier for the TF1 group's news teams to produce animated 3D content.

Sponsor: TF1 news teams

Objectives of the collaboration: Supported by the teams that create TF1 daily news bulletins, Kinetix will enhance its solution to speed up the integration of 3D animations in news studios. The aim is to further democratise the use of 3D animations in the Group's news content.

