TF1 : MYTF1 NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON FIRE TV

Anyone with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Echo Show 15 or a compatible smart TV will now be able to access MYTF1 by downloading the app. They will also be able to use the Alexa voice assistant to access TF1 group content fast by saying "Alexa, start MYTF1".

The partnership deal with Amazon reflects TF1 group's desire to keep pace with trends in French people's video viewing habits, and to make its content accessible across all devices.

TF1 group and Amazon announce that from 11 May 2023 MYTF1, TF1 group's streaming platform, will be available on Amazon Fire TV.

Users who subscribe to MYTF1 MAX (€4.99 per month with no commitment) can access the best of news and family entertainment: live streaming of our 5 TV channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), pre-viewingof daily soaps 48 hours ahead of broadcast, and 30-day catch-up- with no ad breaks and in HD, making this the ultimate viewer experience.

And from 11 May, MYTF1 MAX subscribers can pre-viewthe new season of event drama HPI, and re-watch every episode of seasons 1 and 2 !

With MYTF1 - France's no.1 streaming platform, with 29 million unique monthly visitors - already available on connected TVs (Samsung, LG, Hisense) and smart TVs running on Android (TCL, Philips, Sony, Xiaomi, etc), this deal further broadens the platform's footprint in French households.

Claire Basini, TF1 group's Executive Vice President of B2C Activities, says: "Our partnership deal with Amazon marks another milestone in the rollout of MYTF1 across all screens, with 85% of French households with a connected TV now able to access the platform. We are delighted to be able to offer our diverse range of premium content - such as The Voice, Koh-Lantaand Quotidien - to Amazon Fire TV users."

About TF1 group

TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society.

Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One. The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to more than 50 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 2,810 people as of 31 December 2022. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of €2,508m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's most customer-centric company, Earth's best employer, and Earth's safest place to work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

To find out more, go to amazon.fr/about or follow @AmazonNewsFR

