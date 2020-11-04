Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  TF1    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 10:48:19 am
5.135 EUR   -1.82%
10:31aTF1 : Management Report for the first nine months of 2020
PU
10/28TF1 : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/15TF1 : Launch of newen connect, one of the distribution leaders in europe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : Management Report for the first nine months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:31am EST

Management Report First nine months of 2020

Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

1. Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

............................... 3

1.1.

Consolidated results............................................................................................................

3

1.2. Significant events of the first nine months of 2020 ............................................................

5

1.3. Analysis of consolidated results ..........................................................................................

8

1.4.

Segment information ..........................................................................................................

9

1.5.

Outlook..............................................................................................................................

12

1.6. Events after the reporting period .....................................................................................

12

1.7.

Corporate social responsibility..........................................................................................

13

1.8.

Human resources update ..................................................................................................

13

1.9.

Diary dates.........................................................................................................................

13

2. Condensed consolidated financial statements: First nine months of

2020 ............................................................................................................

14

2

TF1 - Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

1. Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

1.1. Consolidated results

Financial indicators

These key figures are extracted from TF1 group consolidated financial data. The results below are presented in accordance with IFRS 16, applicable from 1 January 2019.

(€m)

9m 2020

9m 2019

Revenue

1,614.6

1,361.4

Group advertising revenue

962.9

1,158.4

Revenue from other activities

398.5

456.2

Current operating profit/(loss)

125.6

184.4

Operating profit/(loss)

125.6

184.4

Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations

77.1

117.8

Operating cash flow after cost of net debt/income from net

surplus cash, interest expense on lease obligations, and income

229.7

290.8

taxes paid

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations (€)

0.37

0.56

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (€)

0.37

0.56

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group

1,627.9

1,581.1

Net surplus cash/(net debt) of continuing operations1

(70.7)

(53.3)

9m 2020

9m 2019

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding ('000)

210,311

210,321

8.06

Closing share price at end of period (€)

5.23

Market capitalisation at end of period (€bn)

1.1

1.7

1 Excluding lease obligations (IFRS 16).

3

TF1 - Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

Income statement contributions - continuing operations

The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure as described in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.

€m

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Chg. %

9m 2020

9m 2019

Chg. €m

Chg. %

TF1 group advertising revenue

346.5

322.4

7.5%

962.9

1,158.4

(195.5)

-16.9%

Revenue from other activities

131.4

147.0

-10.6%

398.5

456.2

(57.7)

-12.6%

Consolidated revenue

Broadcasting

372.8

354.8

5.1%

1,056.1

1,245.6

(189.5)

-15.2%

o/w Advertising

328.4

303.4

8.2%

914.5

1,094.8

(180.3)

-16.5%

Studios & Entertainment

67.8

76.5

-11.4%

199.6

245.3

(45.7)

-18.6%

Unify

37.3

38.1

-2.1%

105.7

123.7

(18.0)

-14.6%

Consolidated revenue

477.9

469.4

1.8%

1,361.4

1,614.6

(253.2)

-15.7%

Cost of programmes

(183.0)

(213.5)

-14.3%

(521.8)

(659.7)

137.9

-20.9%

Broadcasting

51.7

14.1

x3.5

127.6

156.6

(29.0)

-18.5%

Studios & Entertainment

7.2

7.7

-6.5%

7.2

25.0

(17.8)

-71.2%

Unify

(1.1)

(0.4)

x2.5

(9.2)

2.8

(12.0)

N/A

Current operating profit

57.8

21.4

x2.5

125.6

184.4

(58.8)

-31.9%

Current operating margin

12.1%

4.6%

+7.5pts

9.2%

11.4%

-

-2.2pts

Net profit attributable to the Group

38.7

10.5

x3.5

77.1

117.8

(40.7)

-34.6%

Analysis of cost of programmes

(€m)

9m 2020

9m 2019

Total cost of programmes

521.8

659.7

Dramas / TV movies / Series / Plays

170.5

209.7

Variety / Gameshows / Magazines

146.9

195.8

News (including LCI)

96.0

101.4

Movies

88.0

95.6

Children's programmes

7.2

7.3

Sports

13.1

49.9

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:30:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TF1
10:31aTF1 : Management Report for the first nine months of 2020
PU
10/28TF1 : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/15TF1 : Launch of newen connect, one of the distribution leaders in europe
PU
09/30TF1 : 3rd quarter report
CO
09/30TF1 : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/16DOCTISSIMO : New brand identity dr gérald kierzek appointed as new chief medical..
PU
08/27MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues' telecoms arm curbs COVID impact in first half
RE
08/25TF1 : Investor presentation post h1 2020 results
PU
08/14TF1 : Half-year report
CO
08/14TF1 : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 038 M 2 389 M 2 389 M
Net income 2020 107 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2020 49,7 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 1 100 M 1 291 M 1 290 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 202
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,28 €
Last Close Price 5,23 €
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Martin Bouygues Director
Olivier Bouygues Director
Phillippe Marien Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TF1-29.32%1 291
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-14.25%224 112
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.23%195 000
VIACOMCBS INC.-28.21%18 622
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.07%12 376
FORMULA ONE GROUP-19.03%8 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group