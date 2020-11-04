TF1 : Management Report for the first nine months of 2020

TF1 - Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

1. Financial Information - First nine months of 2020

1.1. Consolidated results

Financial indicators

These key figures are extracted from TF1 group consolidated financial data. The results below are presented in accordance with IFRS 16, applicable from 1 January 2019.

(€m) 9m 2020 9m 2019 Revenue 1,614.6 1,361.4 Group advertising revenue 962.9 1,158.4 Revenue from other activities 398.5 456.2 Current operating profit/(loss) 125.6 184.4 Operating profit/(loss) 125.6 184.4 Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 77.1 117.8 Operating cash flow after cost of net debt/income from net surplus cash, interest expense on lease obligations, and income 229.7 290.8 taxes paid Basic earnings per share from continuing operations (€) 0.37 0.56 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (€) 0.37 0.56 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 1,627.9 1,581.1 Net surplus cash/(net debt) of continuing operations1 (70.7) (53.3) 9m 2020 9m 2019 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding ('000) 210,311 210,321 8.06 Closing share price at end of period (€) 5.23 Market capitalisation at end of period (€bn) 1.1 1.7

1 Excluding lease obligations (IFRS 16).