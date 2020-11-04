TF1 : Management Report for the first nine months of 2020

Management Report First nine months of 2020
Financial Information - First nine months of 2020
1. Financial Information - First nine months of 2020
............................... 3
1.1.
Consolidated results............................................................................................................
3
1.2. Significant events of the first nine months of 2020 ............................................................
5
1.3. Analysis of consolidated results ..........................................................................................
8
1.4.
Segment information ..........................................................................................................
9
1.5.
Outlook..............................................................................................................................
12
1.6. Events after the reporting period .....................................................................................
12
1.7.
Corporate social responsibility..........................................................................................
13
1.8.
Human resources update ..................................................................................................
13
1.9.
Diary dates.........................................................................................................................
13
2. Condensed consolidated financial statements: First nine months of
2020 ............................................................................................................
14
2
1. Financial Information - First nine months of 2020
1.1. Consolidated results
Financial indicators
These key figures are extracted from TF1 group consolidated financial data. The results below are presented in accordance with IFRS 16, applicable from 1 January 2019.
|
(€m)
|
|
9m 2020
|
|
9m 2019
|
Revenue
|
|
|
1,614.6
|
1,361.4
|
Group advertising revenue
|
962.9
|
1,158.4
|
Revenue from other activities
|
398.5
|
456.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current operating profit/(loss)
|
125.6
|
184.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
125.6
|
184.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
77.1
|
117.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow after cost of net debt/income from net
|
|
|
|
|
surplus cash, interest expense on lease obligations, and income
|
229.7
|
290.8
|
taxes paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations (€)
|
0.37
|
0.56
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (€)
|
0.37
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group
|
1,627.9
|
1,581.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net surplus cash/(net debt) of continuing operations1
|
(70.7)
|
(53.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9m 2020
|
|
9m 2019
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding ('000)
|
|
210,311
|
|
210,321
|
|
|
|
|
8.06
|
|
Closing share price at end of period (€)
|
|
5.23
|
|
|
Market capitalisation at end of period (€bn)
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Excluding lease obligations (IFRS 16).
Income statement contributions - continuing operations
The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure as described in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.
|
|
€m
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Q3 2019
|
Chg. %
|
9m 2020
|
9m 2019
|
Chg. €m
|
Chg. %
|
|
TF1 group advertising revenue
|
346.5
|
|
322.4
|
7.5%
|
962.9
|
1,158.4
|
|
(195.5)
|
-16.9%
|
|
|
Revenue from other activities
|
131.4
|
|
147.0
|
-10.6%
|
398.5
|
456.2
|
|
(57.7)
|
-12.6%
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broadcasting
|
372.8
|
|
354.8
|
5.1%
|
1,056.1
|
1,245.6
|
|
(189.5)
|
-15.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
o/w Advertising
|
328.4
|
|
303.4
|
8.2%
|
914.5
|
1,094.8
|
|
(180.3)
|
-16.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Studios & Entertainment
|
67.8
|
|
76.5
|
-11.4%
|
199.6
|
245.3
|
|
(45.7)
|
-18.6%
|
|
|
Unify
|
37.3
|
|
38.1
|
-2.1%
|
105.7
|
123.7
|
|
(18.0)
|
-14.6%
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|
477.9
|
|
469.4
|
1.8%
|
1,361.4
|
1,614.6
|
|
(253.2)
|
-15.7%
|
|
|
Cost of programmes
|
(183.0)
|
|
(213.5)
|
-14.3%
|
(521.8)
|
(659.7)
|
|
137.9
|
-20.9%
|
|
|
Broadcasting
|
51.7
|
|
14.1
|
x3.5
|
127.6
|
156.6
|
|
(29.0)
|
-18.5%
|
|
|
Studios & Entertainment
|
7.2
|
|
7.7
|
-6.5%
|
7.2
|
25.0
|
|
(17.8)
|
-71.2%
|
|
|
Unify
|
(1.1)
|
|
(0.4)
|
x2.5
|
(9.2)
|
2.8
|
|
(12.0)
|
N/A
|
|
Current operating profit
|
57.8
|
|
21.4
|
x2.5
|
125.6
|
184.4
|
|
(58.8)
|
-31.9%
|
|
|
Current operating margin
|
12.1%
|
|
4.6%
|
+7.5pts
|
9.2%
|
11.4%
|
|
-
|
-2.2pts
|
|
Net profit attributable to the Group
|
38.7
|
|
10.5
|
x3.5
|
77.1
|
117.8
|
|
(40.7)
|
-34.6%
|
|
Analysis of cost of programmes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€m)
|
|
|
9m 2020
|
|
9m 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of programmes
|
|
|
521.8
|
|
659.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dramas / TV movies / Series / Plays
|
|
170.5
|
|
209.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variety / Gameshows / Magazines
|
|
146.9
|
|
195.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News (including LCI)
|
|
|
96.0
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movies
|
|
|
|
|
88.0
|
|
95.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Children's programmes
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sports
|
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Disclaimer
TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:30:01 UTC