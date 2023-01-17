TF1 : NEWEN STUDIOS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN SCANDINAVIA

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, the 17th of January 2023

NEWEN STUDIOS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN

SCANDINAVIA - NIMBUS FILM ENTERS INTO

PARTNERSHIP WITH TALL AND SMALL

The Danish production company, Nimbus Film, a Newen Studios subsidiary, has bought into the production company Tall and Small, which has remarked itself through its international quality tv-series.Nimbus Film's partnership with Tall and Small adds another company to the growing group of international companies in which Newen Studios is involved, and which also includes Anagram a Swedish/Norwegian production company and the Danish Real Lava ApS.

Tall and Small was founded by author Jannik Tai Mosholt and producer Christian Potalivo in 2020. The two partners are known for their successful Netflix series The Rain, Nisser, and Chosen, which have secured the company a breakthrough for the international series-audienceand streaming market. In the new partnership, Nimbus Film takes over a minority stake of Tall and Small, while the founders, Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo, continues to own the majority of the capital.

Nimbus Film was founded by CEO Birgitte Hald and producer Bo Ehrhardt in 1993. Nimbus has created a long line of legendary and award-winningmovies and tv-series,such as Festen (Festival de Cannes Jury Prize in 1998) and The Bridge (the greatest export success for danish tv-series),and most recently, A Lucky Man, in the cinema in 2022. In 2018, the company became part of the French media group Newen Studios, a key player in Europe, which owns 33% of Nimbus Film.

Partner at Nimbus Film, Birgitte Hald, states about the collaboration between the two companies: "At Nimbus Film, we wish to expand our strong position in film production with an equivalent strong position in tv-series.Therefore, the collaboration with Tall and Small is an evident decision to Nimbus. Jannik and Christian have, within a short period of time, built up a unique partnership and created tv-series,which has brought them priceless experience and a strong network among talents, tv-stations,and streaming services. Their portfolio is of high quality, as well as the partners' currently developing and upcoming projects, which we in Nimbus are excited to be a part of and see carried out in the market. With our different experiences and competencies, we hope to stand even stronger in our shared ambition - to develop and produce fiction of high artistic- and commercial quality aimed for a Danish and international audience."

Tall and Small's partner and producer Christian Potalivo continues:

"Through the past 30 years, Nimbus Film has marked itself as one of Denmark's leading film companies. We are proud to enter a collaboration with a company that has contributed to define and develop the Danish fiction scene most stunningly through that time. We are excited about a partnership where we can enjoy Nimbus Film's experience and international network, which we expect to strengthen and inspire the development of our current and future projects. Meanwhile, the partnership with Nimbus and the