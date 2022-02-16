TF1 : NOTICE OF MEETING PUBLISHED IN THE BALO (OFFICIAL GAZETTE) OF FEBRUARY 16, 2022

TÉLÉVISION FRANÇAISE 1 - TF1 A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €42,097,127 € Registered office: 1, quai du Point du jour, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France Company Registration No. 326 300 159 Nanterre - APE code: 6020A NOTICE OF MEETING The shareholders are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday April 14th, 2022 at 9:30 am (Paris time) at 1, quai du Point du jour, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France, to consider the following agenda and draft resolutions. Agenda Ordinary General Meeting Approval of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year, Appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year and setting the amount of the dividend, Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Approval of the components of total remuneration and benefits of any nature paid in or granted for the 2021 financial year to Gilles Pélisson as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Approval of the information concerning the remuneration of the corporate officers described under Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, Approval of the remuneration policy applicable for Gilles Pélisson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors, Reappointment of Gilles Pélisson as Director for a three-year term, Reappointment of Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena as Director for a three-year term, Reappointment of Olivier Roussat as Director for a three-year term, Appointment of Orla Noonan as Director for a three-year term, Recording of the appointment of the Directors representing the employees for a two-year-term, Reappointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Permanent Statutory Auditor for a term of six financial years, Non-reappointment of Auditex as Alternate Auditor, Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to transact in the Company's shares for an 18- month period, subject to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. Extraordinary General Meeting Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares, for an 18-month period, Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital, without shareholders' preferential right of subscription, in favour of employees or corporate officers of the Company or affiliated companies who are members of a company savings plan, for a 26- month period, Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock subscription or purchase options to employees or corporate officers of the company or affiliated companies, for a 38-month period, Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to carry out awards of performance shares, issued or that may be issued, without shareholders' preferential right of subscription, in favour of employees or corporate officers of the company or affiliated companies, for a 38-month period, Amendment of Article 7 of the Articles of Association concerning the procedures for declaring the crossing of thresholds, Authorisation to carry out formalities. Page 1 of 15 English translation for information purposes

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FIRST RESOLUTION (Approval of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors' reports, approves the individual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 as presented, as well as the transactions reflected in those financial statements and summarised in those reports, showing a net profit of €164 656 869,91. SECOND RESOLUTION (Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the consolidated financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021 and the Board of Directors' and statutory auditors' reports, approves the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year as presented, as well as the transactions reflected in those financial statements and summarised in those reports, showing a net profit Group share of 225,3 million. THIRD RESOLUTION (Appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year and setting the amount of the dividend) The Shareholders' Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, notes that, taking into account the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 of €164 656 869,91 and retained earnings of €275 310 186,57, the distributable profit for the financial year amounts to €439 967 056,48. The Shareholders' Meeting decides, on proposal of the Board of Directors, the following appropriation of distributable profit: € Result for the year 164 656 869,91 Retained earnings (credit) 275 310 186,57 Appropriation Ordinary dividend (a) 94 718 535,75 Retained earnings 345 248 520,73 (a)€0,45 x 210 485 635 capital shares (number of shares at 31 December 2021) The dividend date on the Euronext Paris market will be 21 April 2022 and will be payable in cash on 25 April 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on 22 April 2022 evening. With this option, the entire dividend is eligible for the 40% rebate mentioned in Section 3-2, Article 158 of the French General Tax Code, if the option has been taken for paying tax according to the sliding scale for income tax. The General Meeting authorises the appropriation to retained earnings of the dividends on the shares that TF1 is authorised to hold as treasury shares, in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code. The General Meeting notes that the dividends distributed for the last three financial years were as follows: 2018 2019 2020 Number of shares 209 928 940 210 242 074 210 392 991 Unit dividend €0,40 €0 €0,45 Total dividend (a) (b) €83 971 576,00 €0 €94 676 845,95 Dividends actually paid, with deduction where applicable for shares held by TF1 not entitled to distribution. Dividends eligible for the 40% rebate provided for in Article 158.3.2° of the French General Tax Code. Page 2 of 15 English translation for information purposes

FOURTH RESOLUTION (Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having reviewed the special auditors' report on related-party agreements covered by article L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, approves the related-party agreements presented in this report and not yet approved by the General Meeting. FIFTH RESOLUTION (Approval of the components of total remuneration and benefits of any nature paid in or granted for the 2021 financial year to Gilles Pélisson as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having reviewed the corporate governance report, refered to in Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code, approves the fixed, variable and exceptional items making up the total remuneration and benefits of any kind paid during the course of or allocated for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 to Gilles Pélisson in his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as presented in Section 3.4 of the 2021 universal registration document. SIXTH RESOLUTION (Approval of the information concerning the remuneration of the corporate officers described under Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-34 I of the French Commercial Code, having acknowledged the corporate governance report, approves the information published pursuant to Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, as presented in Section 3.4 of the 2021 universal registration document. SEVENTH RESOLUTION (Approval of the remuneration policy applicable for Gilles Pélisson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, having acknowledged the corporate governance report, approves the remuneration policy for Gilles Pélisson in his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, described in Section 3.5 of the 2021 universal registration document. EIGHTH RESOLUTION (Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, having acknowledged the corporate governance report, approves the remuneration policy for Directors, described in Section 3.5 of the 2021 universal registration document. NINTH RESOLUTION (Reappointment of Gilles Pélisson as Director for a three-year term) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, reappoints Gilles Pélisson as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve, in 2025, the financial statements for the 2024 financial year. Page 3 of 15 English translation for information purposes

TENTH RESOLUTION (Reappointment of Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena as Director for a three-year term) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, reappoints Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called, in 2025, to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year. ELEVENTH RESOLUTION (Reappointment of Olivier Roussat as Director for a three-year term) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, reappoints Olivier Roussat as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called, in 2025, to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year. TWELTFTH RESOLUTION (Appointment of Orla Noonan as Director for a three-year term) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, appoints Orla Noonan as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called, in 2025, to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year. THIRTEENTH RESOLUTION (Recording of the appointment of the Directors representing the employees for a two-year-term) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, records the appointment of Farida Fekih and Sophie Leveaux as Directors representing the employees made in accordance with Article L.225-27-1 of the French Commercial Code and Article 10 of the Articles of Association, for a two- year term of office. FOURTEENTH RESOLUTION (Reappointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Permanent Statutory Auditor for a term of six financial years) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules required for Ordinary General Meetings, reappoints Ernst and Young Audit as Permanent Statutory Auditor, for a term of six financial years, expiring at the end of the General Meeting called in 2028 to approve the financial statements for the 2027 financial year. FIFTEENTH RESOLUTION (Non-reappointment of Auditex as Alternate Auditor) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules required for Ordinary General Meetings, notes that the term of office of Auditex as Alternate Auditor expires at the end of this Meeting, and decides not to reappoint it. SIXTEENTH RESOLUTION (Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to transact in the Company's shares for an 18-month period, subject to a maximum of 10% of the share capital) The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, having reviewed the Board of Directors' report including the description the treasury share buyback programme: Page 4 of 15 English translation for information purposes