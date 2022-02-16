TF1 : NOTICE OF MEETING PUBLISHED IN THE BALO (OFFICIAL GAZETTE) OF FEBRUARY 16, 2022
TÉLÉVISION FRANÇAISE 1 - TF1
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €42,097,127 €
Registered office: 1, quai du Point du jour, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France
Company Registration No. 326 300 159 Nanterre - APE code: 6020A
NOTICE OF MEETING
The shareholders are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday April 14th, 2022 at 9:30 am (Paris time) at 1, quai du Point du jour, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France, to consider the following agenda and draft resolutions.
Agenda
Ordinary General Meeting
Approval of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year,
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year,
Appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year and setting the amount of the dividend,
Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code,
Approval of the components of total remuneration and benefits of any nature paid in or granted for the 2021 financial year to Gilles Pélisson as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Approval of the information concerning the remuneration of the corporate officers described under Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code,
Approval of the remuneration policy applicable for Gilles Pélisson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors,
Reappointment of Gilles Pélisson as Director for a three-year term,
Reappointment of Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena as Director for a three-year term,
Reappointment of Olivier Roussat as Director for a three-year term,
Appointment of Orla Noonan as Director for a three-year term,
Recording of the appointment of the Directors representing the employees for a two-year-term,
Reappointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Permanent Statutory Auditor for a term of six financial years,
Non-reappointmentof Auditex as Alternate Auditor,
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to transact in the Company's shares for an 18- month period, subject to a maximum of 10% of the share capital.
Extraordinary General Meeting
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares, for an 18-month period,
Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital, without shareholders' preferential right of subscription, in favour of employees or corporate officers of the Company or affiliated companies who are members of a company savings plan, for a 26- month period,
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock subscription or purchase options to employees or corporate officers of the company or affiliated companies, for a 38-month period,
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to carry out awards of performance shares, issued or that may be issued, without shareholders' preferential right of subscription, in favour of employees or corporate officers of the company or affiliated companies, for a 38-month period,
Amendment of Article 7 of the Articles of Association concerning the procedures for declaring the crossing of thresholds,
Authorisation to carry out formalities.
English translation for information purposes
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
FIRST RESOLUTION
(Approval of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors' reports, approves the individual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 as presented, as well as the transactions reflected in those financial statements and summarised in those reports, showing a net profit of €164 656 869,91.
SECOND RESOLUTION
(Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the consolidated financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021 and the Board of Directors' and statutory auditors' reports, approves the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year as presented, as well as the transactions reflected in those
financial statements and summarised in those reports, showing a net profit Group share of 225,3 million.
THIRD RESOLUTION
(Appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year and setting the amount of the dividend)
The Shareholders' Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, notes that, taking into account the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 of €164 656 869,91 and retained earnings of €275 310 186,57, the distributable profit for the financial year amounts to €439 967 056,48.
The Shareholders' Meeting decides, on proposal of the Board of Directors, the following appropriation of distributable profit:
€
Result for the year
164 656 869,91
Retained earnings (credit)
275 310 186,57
Appropriation
Ordinary dividend (a)
94 718 535,75
Retained earnings
345 248 520,73
(a)€0,45 x 210 485 635 capital shares (number of shares at 31 December 2021)
The dividend date on the Euronext Paris market will be 21 April 2022 and will be payable in cash on 25 April 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on 22 April 2022 evening.
With this option, the entire dividend is eligible for the 40% rebate mentioned in Section 3-2, Article 158 of the French General Tax Code, if the option has been taken for paying tax according to the sliding scale for income tax.
The General Meeting authorises the appropriation to retained earnings of the dividends on the shares that TF1 is authorised to hold as treasury shares, in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
The General Meeting notes that the dividends distributed for the last three financial years were as follows:
2018
2019
2020
Number of shares
209 928 940
210 242 074
210 392 991
Unit dividend
€0,40
€0
€0,45
Total dividend (a) (b)
€83 971 576,00
€0
€94 676 845,95
Dividends actually paid, with deduction where applicable for shares held by TF1 not entitled to distribution.
Dividends eligible for the 40% rebate provided for in Article 158.3.2° of the French General Tax Code.
English translation for information purposes
FOURTH RESOLUTION
(Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having reviewed the special auditors' report on related-party agreements covered by article L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, approves the related-party agreements presented in this report and not yet approved by the General Meeting.
FIFTH RESOLUTION
(Approval of the components of total remuneration and benefits of any nature paid in or granted for the 2021 financial year to Gilles Pélisson as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having reviewed the corporate governance report, refered to in Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code, approves the fixed, variable and exceptional items making up the total remuneration and benefits of any kind paid during the course of or allocated for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 to Gilles Pélisson in his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as presented in Section 3.4 of the 2021 universal registration document.
SIXTH RESOLUTION
(Approval of the information concerning the remuneration of the corporate officers described under Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-34 I of the French Commercial Code, having acknowledged the corporate governance report, approves the information published pursuant to Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code, as presented in Section 3.4 of the 2021 universal registration document.
SEVENTH RESOLUTION
(Approval of the remuneration policy applicable for Gilles Pélisson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, having acknowledged the corporate governance report, approves the remuneration policy for Gilles Pélisson in his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, described in Section 3.5 of the 2021 universal registration document.
EIGHTH RESOLUTION
(Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, having acknowledged the corporate governance report, approves the remuneration policy for Directors, described in Section 3.5 of the 2021 universal registration document.
NINTH RESOLUTION
(Reappointment of Gilles Pélisson as Director for a three-year term)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, reappoints Gilles Pélisson as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve, in 2025, the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.
English translation for information purposes
TENTH RESOLUTION
(Reappointment of Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena as Director for a three-year term)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, reappoints Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called, in 2025, to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.
ELEVENTH RESOLUTION
(Reappointment of Olivier Roussat as Director for a three-year term)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, reappoints Olivier Roussat as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called, in 2025, to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.
TWELTFTH RESOLUTION
(Appointment of Orla Noonan as Director for a three-year term)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, appoints Orla Noonan as Director for a three-year term of office expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called, in 2025, to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.
THIRTEENTH RESOLUTION
(Recording of the appointment of the Directors representing the employees for a two-year-term)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, having acknowledged the Board of Directors' report, records the appointment of Farida Fekih and Sophie Leveaux as Directors representing the employees made in accordance with Article L.225-27-1 of the French Commercial Code and Article 10 of the Articles of Association, for a two- year term of office.
FOURTEENTH RESOLUTION
(Reappointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Permanent Statutory Auditor for a term of six financial years)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules required for Ordinary General Meetings, reappoints Ernst and Young Audit as Permanent Statutory Auditor, for a term of six financial years, expiring at the end of the General Meeting called in 2028 to approve the financial statements for the 2027 financial year.
FIFTEENTH RESOLUTION
(Non-reappointment of Auditex as Alternate Auditor)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules required for Ordinary General Meetings, notes that the term of office of Auditex as Alternate Auditor expires at the end of this Meeting, and decides not to reappoint it.
SIXTEENTH RESOLUTION
(Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to transact in the Company's shares for an 18-month period, subject to a maximum of 10% of the share capital)
The General Meeting, ruling in compliance with the quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, having reviewed the Board of Directors' report including the description the treasury share buyback programme:
English translation for information purposes
hereby authorises the Board of Directors to carry out or have the company carry out the buybacks, under the conditions set out below, of a number of shares representing up to 10% of the company's share capital at the date of the buyback, in compliance with the prevailing legal and regulatory conditions applicable at that date;
resolves that this authorisation may be used for the following purposes, corresponding either to a market practice accepted by the AMF (French financial markets authority) or an objective provided for in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, or an objective specified in Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code:
reduce the share capital by cancelling shares under the conditions provided for by law, subject to authorisation by the Extraordinary General Meeting,
grant shares to employees or corporate officers of the company or affiliated companies under the terms and conditions laid down by law, in particular as part of profit-sharing schemes, stock option schemes, through an allotment of shares, or corporate or group savings plans,
retain shares and, where appropriate, use them subsequently as payment or exchange for acquisitions, mergers, demergers or transfers of assets, in compliance with regulatory requirements,
promote market liquidity and regularity in the company's equity securities listings and avoid price variances not justified by market trends, by making use of a liquidity agreement to be managed by an investment services provider acting in compliance with AMF-approved market practice,
fulfil obligations related to debt securities, in particular securities giving entitlement to company shares through redemption, conversion or exchange, or in any other manner,
implement any market practice accepted by the AMF and generally to carry out any other transaction in compliance with prevailing regulations;
resolves that the vesting, sale, transfer or exchange of these shares may be carried out, on one or several occasions, in compliance with rules issued by the AMF in its position/recommendation No. 2017-04, on- or off-market, including on a multilateral trading facility (MTF) or via a systematic "internaliser", or over the counter, in any manner, including the acquisition or disposal of blocks of shares, by using derivative financial instruments, and at any time, including during a takeover bid for the company's shares. The entire programme may be carried out through block trades;
resolves that the purchase price may not exceed €15 (fifteen euros) per share, subject to any adjustments relating to share capital transactions. If share capital is increased by incorporating premiums, earnings, reserves or free shares into capital, or in the event of a stock split or reverse stock split, the price indicated above shall be adjusted by a multiplication factor equal to the ratio of the number of shares making up the share capital before the transaction to the number of shares after the transaction;
sets at €300,000,000 (three hundred million euros), the maximum amount of funds intended to carry out the share buyback programme thus authorised;
notes that, in accordance with law, the total shares held at any given date may not exceed 10% of the share capital outstanding at that date;
gives full powers to the Board of Directors, with the power to subdelegate, in accordance with applicable law, to implement this authorisation, place all stock orders, conclude all agreements, in particular with a view to the registration of purchases and sales of shares, to complete all declarations and formalities with the AMF or any other body, and in general to take all necessary measures to execute the decisions taken within the scope of this authorisation;
resolves that the Board of Directors shall inform the General Meeting of the transactions carried out, in accordance with applicable regulations;
sets the period of validity of this delegation at eighteen months from the date of this General Meeting, it being specified that this delegation cancels, to the extent of the unused amounts, and replaces any previous delegation of powers for the same purpose.
English translation for information purposes
