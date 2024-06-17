TF1+ NOW AVAILABLE IN BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG

TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - Media (85.7%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 3 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One; - Audiovisual production (14.3%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.7%), Continental Europe (11.4%) and other (2.9%).

