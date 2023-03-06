TF1 : PIERRE- ALAIN GÉRARD APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FINANCE, STRATEGY & PROCUREMENT AT TF1 GROUP

Rodolphe Belmer, Chairman & CEO of TF1 Group, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Pierre-Alain Gérard to our Executive Committee. His successful career in investment banking and within the Bouygues Group means that Pierre-Alain has all the expertise required to support our strategic plan. I would also like to offer my warmest thanks to Philippe Denery for his exceptional contribution to TF1 over the past fifteen years. In particular, he built up a robust finance function that has played a significant role in our operational performance and developed a well-respected responsible procurement policy to underpin our societal commitments."

With effect from March 6th 2023, Pierre-Alain Gérard has been appointed to succeed Philippe Denery as Executive Vice President Finance, Strategy and Procurement. He will join the TF1 Group's Executive Committee.

Pierre-Alain Gérard

Born in 1981, Pierre-Alain Gérard is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Lyon and holds a Masters in Corporate Finance from EM Lyon. Pierre-Alain began his career in M&A in London, initially at Bank of America and then at Morgan Stanley.

He joined Bouygues Group in 2009, and until 2019 worked in the Finance/Strategy function, first at Bouygues SA and then at Bouygues Energies & Services and finally at Bouygues Immobilier.

In 2019, he was appointed Central Head of Strategy, Development and Financial Control at Bouygues. Working alongside senior management and in liaison with the business segments, he led on strategic and financial planning for Bouygues group; he was responsible for financial control at Group level, including quarterly and annual financial reporting. He also handled development projects such as Bouygues Telecom's acquisition of EIT and more recently, Bouygues SA's acquisition of Equans.

In early 2023, Pierre-Alain Gérard joined TF1 Group as Executive Vice President Finance, Strategy and Procurement.

About TF1 Group

TF1 Group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society.

Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to more than 50 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 2,810 people as of 31 December 2022. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of €2,508m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

