Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-03-06 am EST
7.625 EUR    0.00%
12:35pTf1 : Pierre- alain gérard appointed executive vice president finance, strategy & procurement at tf1 group
PU
02/28Tf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/28Tf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : PIERRE- ALAIN GÉRARD APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FINANCE, STRATEGY & PROCUREMENT AT TF1 GROUP

03/06/2023 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[06.03.23] PRESS RELEASE

PIERRE-ALAIN GÉRARD APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FINANCE, STRATEGY AND PROCUREMENT AT TF1 GROUP

With effect from March 6th 2023, Pierre-Alain Gérard has been appointed to succeed Philippe Denery as Executive Vice President Finance, Strategy and Procurement. He will join the TF1 Group's Executive Committee.

Working closely with operational management, Pierre-Alain's responsibilities will include:

  • financial performance around our strategic priorities;
  • financial communication to the markets and shareholders;
  • handling any mergers and acquisitions;
  • our responsible procurement policy, in support of our climate pledges.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chairman & CEO of TF1 Group, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Pierre-Alain Gérard to our Executive Committee. His successful career in investment banking and within the Bouygues Group means that Pierre-Alain has all the expertise required to support our strategic plan. I would also like to offer my warmest thanks to Philippe Denery for his exceptional contribution to TF1 over the past fifteen years. In particular, he built up a robust finance function that has played a significant role in our operational performance and developed a well-respected responsible procurement policy to underpin our societal commitments."

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France.

This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Pierre-Alain Gérard

Born in 1981, Pierre-Alain Gérard is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Lyon and holds a Masters in Corporate Finance from EM Lyon. Pierre-Alain began his career in M&A in London, initially at Bank of America and then at Morgan Stanley.

He joined Bouygues Group in 2009, and until 2019 worked in the Finance/Strategy function, first at Bouygues SA and then at Bouygues Energies & Services and finally at Bouygues Immobilier.

In 2019, he was appointed Central Head of Strategy, Development and Financial Control at Bouygues. Working alongside senior management and in liaison with the business segments, he led on strategic and financial planning for Bouygues group; he was responsible for financial control at Group level, including quarterly and annual financial reporting. He also handled development projects such as Bouygues Telecom's acquisition of EIT and more recently, Bouygues SA's acquisition of Equans.

In early 2023, Pierre-Alain Gérard joined TF1 Group as Executive Vice President Finance, Strategy and Procurement.

About TF1 Group

TF1 Group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society.

Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to more than 50 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 2,810 people as of 31 December 2022. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of €2,508m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACT:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France.

This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TF1
12:35pTf1 : Pierre- alain gérard appointed executive vice president finance, strategy & procurem..
PU
02/28Tf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/28Tf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/23TF1, Groupe M6 Advance to Next Round of Bidding for TNT Television Frequencies in Franc..
MT
02/22French media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - ..
RE
02/16TF1, M6 Group, France Télévisions Start Liquidation Process for Subscription Streaming ..
MT
02/15Tf1 : Notice of meeting published in the balo (official gazette) of february 15, 2023
PU
02/15French TV groups wind up Netflix challenger Salto
RE
02/15Tf1 : France Télévisions, M6 and TF1 groups announce the liquidation of SALTO
PU
02/14TF1 Group Proposes Payment of Dividend
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 518 M 2 669 M 2 669 M
Net income 2022 212 M 225 M 225 M
Net cash 2022 330 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,53x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 701 M 1 701 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,63 €
Average target price 10,23 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Gilles Christian Pélisson Chairman
Thomas Jacques Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF16.57%1 701
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)16.41%184 763
FORMULA ONE GROUP25.66%17 364
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL33.83%14 832
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.29%10 225
ITV PLC16.18%4 195