    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/22 11:35:01 am
8.455 EUR   +0.12%
01:04pTF1 : Prime video announces an agreement with tf1
PU
10/21France offers lower-income households 100 euro inflation bonus
RE
10/21France offers lower-income households 100 euro inflation bonus
RE
TF1 : PRIME VIDEO ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH TF1

10/22/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Prime Video Announces an Agreement With TF1 to Broadcast Ligue 1 Uber Eats Highglights in

Téléfoot TV Show

This agreement, which starts on October 24, will offer greater visibility to Ligue 1 Uber Eats to all

football fans in France

LONDON, United Kingdom, 22 October 2021 - Prime Video announced today an agreement with TF1 to broadcast Ligue 1 Uber Eats highlights Téléfoot, its flagship and iconic sunday football show, images from the match week Ligue 1 Uber Eats as well as archive footages from matches of the 2021/2022 season. With this agreement, Prime Video, the "home of top French Club Football" and broadcaster of over 600 matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT since the beginning of the 2021-22 season will offer even more visibility to Ligue 1 Uber Eats and an easier access to matches images to all football fans across the country.

"We're very excited about this agreement with TF1 and make Ligue 1 Uber Eats football even more visible to all football fans across the country, declared Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport in Europe. "This collaboration is a great step forward for fans. Our goal was always to bring the best of Ligue 1 Uber Eats football to fans and Téléfoot is an iconic football TV show in France, it will help us deliver on that promise even more."

"We are very happy to be able to, once again, offer an exceptional exposure to the Ligue 1 Uber Eats championship by making all the highlights and analyses of the matches accessible to the largest audience in France. With the return of those images to the program, TELEFOOT also strengthens its position as the leading and unmissable soccer magazine," adds François Pellissier, Executive Vice President Business and Sports for TF1 Group.

For more information on Le Pass Ligue 1, please visit www.amazon.fr/ligue1. To sign up to Le Pass Ligue 1, please go to www.primevideo.com/ligue1.

To not miss a single news on both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 on social media, please check @PVSportFR on Twitter and @PrimeVideoSportFR on Instagram.

The Prime Video app is available for compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and stream online on primevideo.com and on Bouygues Bbox Miami and BBox 4K, Freebox Delta, One, Mini 4K, POP, Revolution, La Box SFR Fibre, SFR Box Plus, SFR Box 8 and Orange STB 3, 4 & 5 as well as Orange TV USB stick. Prime Video is available in France at no extra cost to a Prime membership for 49€/year (or 5.99€/month). New customers can find out more at http://www.amazon.fr/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Le Pass Ligue 1 is part of an ever-growingline-up of live sports on Prime Video globally, including Roland-Garros in France, Premier League football in the UK, US Open, ATP and WTA Tour tennis in the UK and Ireland, UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy, Thursday Night Football in the United States, New Zealand Cricket in India and more. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries, including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, and All or Nothing seasons with American Football teams Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines currently available to stream on Prime Video worldwide. In France, Prime Video also offers all sports fans premium docuseries such as Grand Prix Driver, Hannah Grant Eat.Race.Win, Six Dreams, Les Bleus: Au Coeur de l'Epopée Russe 2018, Le Mans, Varane: Destin de Champion and in 2022, Prime Video will launch the French Amazon Original docuseries The Pogmentary revolving around the on and off-pitch life of Paul Pogba.

Le Pass Ligue 1 comes as an addition a broad selection of French Amazon Original shows and movies including recent hits LOL : Tu Ris, Tu Perds!, Le Bal des Folles, Mixte, Orelsan : Montre Jamais Ca à Personne and Forte, as well as thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue in France, such as award-winning and critically-acclaimed global Amazon Original series The Boys, Hunters, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Homecoming, Good Omens, Star Trek: Picard, Carnival Row, The Grand Tour, American Gods, Modern Love and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as French Amazon Original series Brut Generation, Love Island, Celebrity Hunted, True Story; as well as fan-favourite international movies such as Borat : Subsequent Movie film, After We Collided, Bloodshot, and Pinocchio; plus the latest one-man comedy shows of Norman, Jérôme Commandeur, Alban Ivanov, Fabrice Eboué, Ary Abittan, Franck Dubosc and others, all available on Prime Video at no extra cost for Prime members.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports- all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

  • Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series and sports, including Roland-Garros, award- winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like Coming 2 America, The Boys, One Night in Miami, After We Collided, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Sylvie's Love, Upload, American Gods and Star Trek: Picard, plus Emmy award-winnersFleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Golden Globe award-winnersBorat Subsequent MovieFilm and Small Axe. Prime members also get access to licensed content.
  • Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like OCS, Starzplay, TFOUMax, GulliMax, GEO, MGM - no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at www.primevideo.com/channels.
  • Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy inside the Prime Video Store, and special deals just for Prime members.
  • Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set- top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit www.amazon.fr/ligue1.
  • Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.fr/prime.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 313 M 2 690 M 2 690 M
Net income 2021 169 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2021 24,6 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 1 778 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 173
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,45 €
Average target price 9,45 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Sébastien Frapier Secretary, Director-Legal & Business Affairs
Laurence Danon-Arnaud Independent Director
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF128.15%2 070
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-5.43%311 346
COMCAST CORPORATION4.41%247 984
VIACOMCBS INC.1.40%24 540
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP13.05%16 339
FORMULA ONE GROUP28.57%12 584