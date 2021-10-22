TF1 : PRIME VIDEO ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH TF1

Prime Video Announces an Agreement With TF1 to Broadcast Ligue 1 Uber Eats Highglights in

Téléfoot TV Show

This agreement, which starts on October 24, will offer greater visibility to Ligue 1 Uber Eats to all

football fans in France

LONDON, United Kingdom, 22 October 2021 - Prime Video announced today an agreement with TF1 to broadcast Ligue 1 Uber Eats highlights Téléfoot, its flagship and iconic sunday football show, images from the match week Ligue 1 Uber Eats as well as archive footages from matches of the 2021/2022 season. With this agreement, Prime Video, the "home of top French Club Football" and broadcaster of over 600 matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT since the beginning of the 2021-22 season will offer even more visibility to Ligue 1 Uber Eats and an easier access to matches images to all football fans across the country.

"We're very excited about this agreement with TF1 and make Ligue 1 Uber Eats football even more visible to all football fans across the country, declared Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport in Europe. "This collaboration is a great step forward for fans. Our goal was always to bring the best of Ligue 1 Uber Eats football to fans and Téléfoot is an iconic football TV show in France, it will help us deliver on that promise even more."

"We are very happy to be able to, once again, offer an exceptional exposure to the Ligue 1 Uber Eats championship by making all the highlights and analyses of the matches accessible to the largest audience in France. With the return of those images to the program, TELEFOOT also strengthens its position as the leading and unmissable soccer magazine," adds François Pellissier, Executive Vice President Business and Sports for TF1 Group.

For more information on Le Pass Ligue 1, please visit www.amazon.fr/ligue1. To sign up to Le Pass Ligue 1, please go to www.primevideo.com/ligue1.

To not miss a single news on both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 on social media, please check @PVSportFR on Twitter and @PrimeVideoSportFR on Instagram.

The Prime Video app is available for compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and stream online on primevideo.com and on Bouygues Bbox Miami and BBox 4K, Freebox Delta, One, Mini 4K, POP, Revolution, La Box SFR Fibre, SFR Box Plus, SFR Box 8 and Orange STB 3, 4 & 5 as well as Orange TV USB stick. Prime Video is available in France at no extra cost to a Prime membership for 49€/year (or 5.99€/month). New customers can find out more at http://www.amazon.fr/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Le Pass Ligue 1 is part of an ever-growingline-up of live sports on Prime Video globally, including Roland-Garros in France, Premier League football in the UK, US Open, ATP and WTA Tour tennis in the UK and Ireland, UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy, Thursday Night Football in the United States, New Zealand Cricket in India and more. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries, including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, and All or Nothing seasons with American Football teams Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines currently available to stream on Prime Video worldwide. In France, Prime Video also offers all sports fans premium docuseries such as Grand Prix Driver, Hannah Grant Eat.Race.Win, Six Dreams, Les Bleus: Au Coeur de l'Epopée Russe 2018, Le Mans, Varane: Destin de Champion and in 2022, Prime Video will launch the French Amazon Original docuseries The Pogmentary revolving around the on and off-pitch life of Paul Pogba.