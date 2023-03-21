TF1 : Press Release - TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

TF1 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Boulogne-Billancourt, 09 March 2023

TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 09 March 2023 in HTML format.

The French-language document has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and may be viewed from the Group's website at the following address: https://www.groupe-tf1.fr/en.The English-language version will be available on 17 March 2023.

It is also available on the AMF website: https://www.amf-france.org/en.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the 2022 annual financial report, the Statutory Auditors' reports, the non-financial performance statement, as well as the report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2023, and the details of the share buyback programme.

