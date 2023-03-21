Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:21 2023-03-21 pm EDT
7.865 EUR   +1.29%
02:31pTf1 : Financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases
PU
02:31pTf1 : Press Release - TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
09:31aTf1 : AWARDED AT SERIES MANIA FOR THE SERIES “SYNDROME E”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : Press Release - TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/21/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

TF1 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Boulogne-Billancourt, 09 March 2023

TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 09 March 2023 in HTML format.

The French-language document has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and may be viewed from the Group's website at the following address: https://www.groupe-tf1.fr/en.The English-language version will be available on 17 March 2023.

It is also available on the AMF website: https://www.amf-france.org/en.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the 2022 annual financial report, the Statutory Auditors' reports, the non-financial performance statement, as well as the report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2023, and the details of the share buyback programme.

TF1 GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS - comfi@tf1.fr

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS - mcarcabal@tf1.fr

This document is certified by Wiztrust.

5

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TF1
02:31pTf1 : Financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increa..
PU
02:31pTf1 : Press Release - TF1 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
09:31aTf1 : AWARDED AT SERIES MANIA FOR THE SERIES “SYNDROME E”
PU
03/14Vivendi in talks with Kretinsky company over sale of Editis publishing unit
RE
03/10Tf1 Group Theme Channel Audiences : September 2022 to february 2023
PU
03/06Tf1 : Pierre- alain gérard appointed executive vice president finance, strategy & procurem..
PU
02/28Tf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/28Tf1 : February 2023 audiences
PU
02/23TF1, Groupe M6 Advance to Next Round of Bidding for TNT Television Frequencies in Franc..
MT
02/22French media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 518 M 2 697 M 2 697 M
Net income 2022 212 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2022 330 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 1 634 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,77 €
Average target price 10,23 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Gilles Christian Pélisson Chairman
Thomas Jacques Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF18.53%1 751
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.45%172 122
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.41%16 654
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL18.48%13 150
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.77%8 731
ITV PLC6.52%3 940