  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:08 2023-01-12 am EST
7.105 EUR   +1.86%
Tf1 : Sign new agreement to promote creativity with all the actors of the sector
PU
Tf1 : Tf1group sub-licences 28 matches from rugby world cup 2023 to france télévisions and m6groups
PU
Tf1 : Déclaration mensuelle des actions et droits de vote
PU
TF1 : SIGN NEW AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE CREATIVITY WITH ALL THE ACTORS OF THE SECTOR

01/12/2023 | 12:10pm EST
[12.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP, ANIMFRANCE, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD AND SCAM SIGN NEW AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE CREATIVITY

The TF1 group, AnimFrance, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD and SCAM are delighted to announce the signature of a new partnership agreement.

This is the first-ever agreement entered into by a French TV group that covers both the DTT and Cable/Satellite Decrees of 30 December 2021 and the SMAD Decree of 22 June 2021, and illustrates the shared willingness of the TF1 group and broadcasting industry players to forge an ambitious, lasting partnership that will boost French creativity and keep pace with the transformations in the industry and changes in viewer behaviour.

The agreement lasts for three years, until 31 December 2025.

The trade bodies representing audiovisual producers and distributors, rights-holders societies and the TF1 group have agreed on the following points:

  • The TF1 group has renewed its commitment to invest 12.5% of its revenue in original drama, documentaries, cartoons, live shows and music videos.
    To reflect changes in the way such works are exploited, the scope of the agreement now includes the Group's online platforms: the freeview and pay-to-view streaming services on MYTF1, MYTF1 Max and TFOU Max.
    In addition, in line with its commitments to diversity, the TF1 group has:
    • for the first time pledged to invest in independently produced documentaries, which will account for 5.4% of the obligation;
    • bolstered its support for the animation sector, with a new and higher sub-quota set at 5.2% of the obligation (including 4.8% for all-new works, and 3.6% for all-new independent works).

The TF1 group has maintained the minimum quota for "original French works" at 90%, with the remainder allocated to works officially defined as "European"1.

1 European works eligible for subsidies from the CNC

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

  • The TF1 group has renewed its commitment to independent production at 70% of its obligation.
    This agreement gives the TF1 group access to all linear and non-linear rights (AVOD/FVOD and SVOD) for a period extended to 48 months for all independent productions to which it provides substantial funding (60% for documentaries and live shows, 50% for drama and cartoons).
    Below these thresholds, the TF1 group also enjoys longer access to non-linear rights than under the previous agreement, of up to 36 months.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the TF1 group has undertaken, in accordance with the DTT Decree of 30 December 2021, not to access commercialisation mandates with delegated producers that have a distribution subsidiary or a master agreement with a distribution company (other than renewals of existing mandates).

This agreement significantly expands the TF1 group's access to linear and non-linear rights across all genres covered by the obligation and - in the case of substantially funded works

  • for an extended period. This will enable the Group to develop non-linear exposure for its content and, in the medium term, to add significant catalogue depth to its digital offers.

Finally, the agreement strengthens and locks in the long-standing partner relationship between the TF1 group and the audiovisual creative industries. It shows that the sector can work together to build a common future so that we can meet the new challenges facing our industry, keep pace with changing viewer habits, support diversity in the creation of audiovisual content, and strike a fairer economic balance that benefits both the public and all the partners involved.

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society.

Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

The TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACTS:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES, BUSINESS & CSR - Sophie DANIS - sdanis@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 17:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
