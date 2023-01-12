TF1 : SIGN NEW AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE CREATIVITY WITH ALL THE ACTORS OF THE SECTOR

[12.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP, ANIMFRANCE, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD AND SCAM SIGN NEW AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE CREATIVITY

The TF1 group, AnimFrance, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD and SCAM are delighted to announce the signature of a new partnership agreement.

This is the first-ever agreement entered into by a French TV group that covers both the DTT and Cable/Satellite Decrees of 30 December 2021 and the SMAD Decree of 22 June 2021, and illustrates the shared willingness of the TF1 group and broadcasting industry players to forge an ambitious, lasting partnership that will boost French creativity and keep pace with the transformations in the industry and changes in viewer behaviour.

The agreement lasts for three years, until 31 December 2025.

The trade bodies representing audiovisual producers and distributors, rights-holders societies and the TF1 group have agreed on the following points:

The TF1 group has renewed its commitment to invest 12.5% of its revenue in original drama, documentaries, cartoons, live shows and music videos.

To reflect changes in the way such works are exploited, the scope of the agreement now includes the Group's online platforms : the freeview and pay-to-view streaming services on MYTF1, MYTF1 Max and TFOU Max.

In addition, in line with its commitments to diversity, the TF1 group has:

The TF1 group has maintained the minimum quota for "original French works" at 90%, with the remainder allocated to works officially defined as "European"1.

1 European works eligible for subsidies from the CNC

