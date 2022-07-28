TF1 : SLIDESHOW S1 2022 (VERSION ANGLAISE UNIQUEMENT)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

MEDIA

Strong performance of premium lineup on linear and non-linear, attracting commercial targets

Leader among commercial targets: 33.5% on W<50PDM and 30.1% on 25/49

Operational focus on convergence between TV and digital streaming

Successful rollout of MYTF1 Max and social video content

Ramp-up of addressable TV & dynamic digital ad revenues with MYTF1

Successful disposal of assets