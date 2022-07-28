TF1 : SLIDESHOW S1 2022 (VERSION ANGLAISE UNIQUEMENT)

H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
H1 2022 ACTIVITY REVIEW
H1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
2022 AND BEYOND: OUTLOOK
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
MEDIA
Strong performance of premium lineup on linear and non-linear, attracting commercial targets
Leader among commercial targets: 33.5% on W<50PDM and 30.1% on 25/49
Operational focus on convergence between TV and digital streaming
Successful rollout of MYTF1 Max and social video content
Ramp-upof addressable TV & dynamic digital ad revenues with MYTF1
Successful disposal of assets
Disposal of Gamned!, Unify Publishers and Ykone
Strengthening of Newen on growth markets:
Talents and labels acquisition, recently in the UK (Joi Production), Denmark (Real Lava), and Spain (Capa Spain), especially in the documentary format
Productions delivered (Gremlins), soon to be delivered (Liaison, Marie-Antoinette) and under development (The Hunt for Jasper S.)
KEY FIGURES OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
€1,186.9m
(+5.2% vs. H1 2021)
GROUP ADVERTISING REVENUE
€815.5m
(+1.6% vs H1 2021)
NEWEN STUDIOS REVENUE
€158.4m
(+9.0% vs H1 2021)
CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT €188.7m & margin rate 15.9%
(+11.6% and +0,9pt vs. H1 2021 margin rate)
FREE CASH FLOW*
€ 123.5m
(vs. €104.6 m for H1 2021)
* after changes in working capital requirement
