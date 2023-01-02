Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:38 2023-01-02 am EST
7.350 EUR   +2.73%
07:38aTf1 : Strengthens its position in the top 100 audience ratings in 2022
PU
2022Tf1 : Excellent performances for fifa world cup 2022tm on tf1
PU
2022Tf1 : BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 –RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE TOP 100 AUDIENCE RATINGS IN 2022

01/02/2023 | 07:38am EST
[02.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE TOP 100 AUDIENCE RATINGS IN 2022

With 77 of the year's best audiences, TF1 reasserted its market leadership and strengthened its position in the top 100 audience ratings in 2022. TF1 also had 7 more shows in the top 100 than in 2021.

TF1 scooped the biggest audience of the year for the World Cup Final between Argentina and France with 24.1m viewers, an all-timehigh TV audience in France.

All TF1 editorial strands featured in the top 100, including a broad range of franchises. TF1 was also the only channel to get into the top 100 with entertainment and movies in addition to sport, news and drama.

TF1 posted the no.1 viewing figures in each programme type, and was the only channel to attract more than 7m viewers across all genres:

  • No. 1 sport audience with the World Cup Final on Sunday 18 December: 24.1m viewers. TF1 filled the top 5 slots and had 9 of the top 10 rankings for sports programmes in the year.
  • No. 1 news audience with President Macron's address to the nation on Wednesday 2 March: 8.7m viewers. TF1 took all of the top 10 slots for news programme audiences in the year.
  • No. 1 French drama audience with HPI on Thursday 12 May: 10.9m viewers. TF1 took the top 8 places and 9 of the top 10 drama audiences in the year.
  • No.1 entertainment audience with Les Restos du Cœur (Friday 4 March): 8.4m viewers. TF1 filled all the top 10 slots in entertainment audience ratings for the year.
  • No. 1 movie audience with Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu? (Sunday 3 April): 7.8m viewers. TF1 accounted for all of the top 10 audience ratings for movies in the year.

TF1 also performed very well on target audiences with 81 of the top 100 audiences among women under 50, 90 of the top 100 among 25-49 year-olds,and 89 of the top 100 among 15-34 year-olds.

These rankings underline the key role TF1 plays in French society, bring people together day by day around quality content that informs, entertains and moves them.

CONTACTS:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES, BUSINESS & CSR - Sophie DANIS - sdanis@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 526 M 2 699 M 2 699 M
Net income 2022 215 M 229 M 229 M
Net cash 2022 338 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 6,19%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 610 M 1 610 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Gilles Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Laurence Danon-Arnaud Independent Director
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Pic-Pâris Allavena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF10.00%1 610
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)0.00%158 434
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.00%13 796
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP0.00%12 791
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL0.00%11 069
ITV PLC0.00%3 629