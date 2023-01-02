[02.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE TOP 100 AUDIENCE RATINGS IN 2022

With 77 of the year's best audiences, TF1 reasserted its market leadership and strengthened its position in the top 100 audience ratings in 2022. TF1 also had 7 more shows in the top 100 than in 2021.

TF1 scooped the biggest audience of the year for the World Cup Final between Argentina and France with 24.1m viewers, an all-timehigh TV audience in France.

All TF1 editorial strands featured in the top 100, including a broad range of franchises. TF1 was also the only channel to get into the top 100 with entertainment and movies in addition to sport, news and drama.

TF1 posted the no.1 viewing figures in each programme type, and was the only channel to attract more than 7m viewers across all genres:

No. 1 sport audience with the World Cup Final on Sunday 18 December: 24.1m viewers. TF1 filled the top 5 slots and had 9 of the top 10 rankings for sports programmes in the year.

with the World Cup Final on Sunday 18 December: TF1 filled the top 5 slots and had 9 of the top 10 rankings for sports programmes in the year. No. 1 news audience with President Macron's address to the nation on Wednesday 2 March: 8.7m viewers . TF1 took all of the top 10 slots for news programme audiences in the year.

with President Macron's address to the nation on Wednesday 2 March: . TF1 took all of the top 10 slots for news programme audiences in the year. No. 1 French drama audience with HPI on Thursday 12 May: 10.9m viewers . TF1 took the top 8 places and 9 of the top 10 drama audiences in the year.

10.9m viewers No.1 entertainment audience with Les Restos du Cœur (Friday 4 March): 8.4m viewers . TF1 filled all the top 10 slots in entertainment audience ratings for the year.

8.4m viewers No. 1 movie audience with Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu? (Sunday 3 April): 7.8m viewers. TF1 accounted for all of the top 10 audience ratings for movies in the year.

TF1 also performed very well on target audiences with 81 of the top 100 audiences among women under 50, 90 of the top 100 among 25-49 year-olds,and 89 of the top 100 among 15-34 year-olds.

These rankings underline the key role TF1 plays in French society, bring people together day by day around quality content that informs, entertains and moves them.

