Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TF1
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:32 2023-01-11 am EST
6.975 EUR   -0.78%
12:47pTf1 : Tf1group sub-licences 28 matches from rugby world cup 2023 to france télévisions and m6groups
PU
01/03Tf1 : Déclaration mensuelle des actions et droits de vote
PU
01/03Tf1 : Présentation investisseurs post résultats 9m 2022 (english only)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : TF1GROUP SUB-LICENCES 28 MATCHES FROM RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 TO FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS AND M6GROUPS

01/11/2023 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[11.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP, LONG-STANDING BROADCASTER OF RUGBY WORLD CUP SINCE 1991*, SUB-LICENCES 28 MATCHES FROM RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 TO FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS AND M6 GROUPS

The TF1 group is delighted to enter into a sub-licensing deal with the France Télévisions and M6 groups for the screening of 28 matches from Rugby World Cup 2023, hosted in France from 8 September to 28 October.

Thanks to this sub-licence, the TF1 group will enable all French viewers to watch the entire tournament - the biggest sporting event of the year - free of charge.

TF1, the tournament's official broadcaster, will show all the big fixtures, starting on 8 September with the opening match between France and New Zealand.

TF1 will show 20 matches (including three pool matches involving France), two quarter-finals (including the one involving France should they qualify), both semi-finals, the Bronze Final, and the Final.

The France TV group will screen 10 matches (including France-Namibia), and the M6 group will show the other 18 games.

This reaffirms the TF1 group's ambition to provide free-to-air coverage of the best of international sport, and to make it available to the greatest number of people.

The men's Rugby World Cup will kick off on at 8 September at 9pm on TF1, when France take on the All Blacks at the Stade de France.

The TF1 group is very proud to showcase the talented and highly promising French rugby team as they look to win on home soil their first-ever world title.

(*Excluding 2003)

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society. Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

The TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACTS:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES, BUSINESS & CSR - Sophie DANIS - sdanis@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 17:46:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TF1
12:47pTf1 : Tf1group sub-licences 28 matches from rugby world cup 2023 to france télévisions and..
PU
01/03Tf1 : Déclaration mensuelle des actions et droits de vote
PU
01/03Tf1 : Présentation investisseurs post résultats 9m 2022 (english only)
PU
01/03Tf1 : Investor presentation post 9m 2022 results
PU
01/02Tf1 : Strengthens its position in the top 100 audience ratings in 2022
PU
2022Tf1 : Excellent performances for fifa world cup 2022tm on tf1
PU
2022Tf1 : BEST DAY FOR TF1 SINCE 2006 –RECORD WEEK AMONG TARGET AUDIENCES
PU
2022France's CMA CGM says it owns more than 5% of TV network M6
RE
2022Tf1 : NEWEN CONNECT WINS THE UNIFRANCE EXPORT – FICTION AWARD WITH “WOMEN AT W..
PU
2022Tf1 : Record breaking week for tf1 group
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TF1
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 522 M 2 708 M 2 708 M
Net income 2022 215 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2022 338 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 6,30%
Capitalization 1 480 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 085
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,03 €
Average target price 10,29 €
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Gilles Christian Pélisson Chairman
Thomas Jacques Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TF1-1.75%1 589
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)9.08%174 262
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.67%14 902
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.17%13 171
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL17.83%13 046
ITV PLC1.14%3 705