TF1 : TF1GROUP SUB-LICENCES 28 MATCHES FROM RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 TO FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS AND M6GROUPS

[11.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP, LONG-STANDING BROADCASTER OF RUGBY WORLD CUP SINCE 1991*, SUB-LICENCES 28 MATCHES FROM RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 TO FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS AND M6 GROUPS

The TF1 group is delighted to enter into a sub-licensing deal with the France Télévisions and M6 groups for the screening of 28 matches from Rugby World Cup 2023, hosted in France from 8 September to 28 October.

Thanks to this sub-licence, the TF1 group will enable all French viewers to watch the entire tournament - the biggest sporting event of the year - free of charge.

TF1, the tournament's official broadcaster, will show all the big fixtures, starting on 8 September with the opening match between France and New Zealand.

TF1 will show 20 matches (including three pool matches involving France), two quarter-finals (including the one involving France should they qualify), both semi-finals, the Bronze Final, and the Final.

The France TV group will screen 10 matches (including France-Namibia), and the M6 group will show the other 18 games.

This reaffirms the TF1 group's ambition to provide free-to-air coverage of the best of international sport, and to make it available to the greatest number of people.

The men's Rugby World Cup will kick off on at 8 September at 9pm on TF1, when France take on the All Blacks at the Stade de France.

The TF1 group is very proud to showcase the talented and highly promising French rugby team as they look to win on home soil their first-ever world title.

(*Excluding 2003)

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society. Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

The TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACTS:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES, BUSINESS & CSR - Sophie DANIS - sdanis@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.