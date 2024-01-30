Stock TFI TF1
TF1

Equities

TFI

FR0000054900

Broadcasting

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:36:37 2024-01-30 am EST 		After market 12:36:08 pm
8.2 EUR +0.37% Intraday chart for TF1 8.185 -0.18%
05:54pm TF1 : The end of the streaming transition tactical opportunity Alphavalue
Jan. 29 TF1: 26.9% audience share in January CF
Latest news about TF1

Fiery protests by French farmers over subsidies RE
Head of France's biggest farming union: protests to continue RE
Oddo BHF Upgrades TF1 to Outperform from Neutral, Boosts PT MT
TF1: surrounded by an analyst upgrade CF
TF1 : Oddo BHF raises its opinion CF
TF1: launches its new TF1+ streaming platform CF
TF1: strengthens its partnership with the Alpe d'Huez Film Festival CF
France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government RE
CAC40: oil plummets while colors return CF
CAC40: falling oil prices relieve rates and W-Street CF
CAC40: W-Street takes us out of the red, oil plunges -4 CF
TF1 Signs Services Agreement With Telecommunications Company Free MT
CAC40: a wait-and-see start to the week CF
TF1: new distribution agreement with Free CF
TF1: positive results for audiences in 2023 CF
TF1: Ushuaia TV partner of Ocean Fest in Nantes & Biarritz CF
TF1: decarbonization targets validated by SBTI CF
Bouygues: contract with Dawex for a data ecosystem CF
TF1 : TF1 converts the try Alphavalue
Transcript : TF1 SA, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
TF1 SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Czech tycoon Kretinsky crashes close-knit French elite with Casino bet RE
Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire RE

Chart TF1

Chart TF1
Company Profile

TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - Media (82.9%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 3 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One; - Audiovisual production (17.1%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.9%), Continental Europe (11.3%) and other (2.8%).
Sector
Broadcasting
Calendar
2024-02-15 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for TF1

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
8.17 EUR
Average target price
10.28 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.87%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

