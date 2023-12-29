TF1: Ushuaia TV partner of Ocean Fest in Nantes & Biarritz

The TF1 Group has announced the renewal of its commitment 'to a more environmentally-friendly society' through an unprecedented partnership between its Ushuaia TV channel and Ocean Fest, which will take place at the Zénith in Nantes on January 6, then at the Halle d'Iraty in Biarritz on April 26 and 27, 2024.



Founded in 2022 by Hugo Clément and Kevin Rodrigues (aka Worakls), the Ocean Fest festival combines music and environmental causes: it donates its profits to local and international NGOs and associations working to preserve the oceans (One Voice, Sea Shepherd France, etc.)....)



For this second edition of the festival, the public will discover a 'rich and eclectic' program, promises the TF1 group, which mentions in particular the visits, as volunteers, of Feder, Petit Biscuit, Ibrahim Maalouf and Ofenbach...



