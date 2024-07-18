TF1: death of former CEO Nonce Paolini

TF1 announced on Wednesday evening the death of Nonce Paolini, its former CEO, who succeeded Patrick Le Lay from 2008.



Nonce Paolini - who spent almost 30 years with the Bouygues group - had been Human Resources Director of the TF1 group in the 1990s, before finally taking over as CEO in 2007 after a spell at the helm of Bouygues Télécom.



The television group recalls that he had notably changed the channel's editorial line, for example by entrusting the reins of the newscasts to Gilles Bouleau and Anne-Claire Coudray.



He also launched the TV shows 'The Voice' and 'Danse avec les Stars', which are still on air today.



Under his leadership, the group also strengthened its position on free DTT by acquiring TMC and then NT1 (now TFX).



He succeeded Patrick Le Lay as Chairman and CEO in 2008, before being replaced by Gilles Pélisson in 2016.



'French broadcasting is losing a great leader. The TF1 group, a member of its family. I salute the memory of a man who paved the way for the transformation of our company', reacted Rodolphe Belmer, the group's current CEO, in a press release.



