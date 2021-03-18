TF1 : 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Annual ﬁnancial report

Universal registration document

( New version of the Registration Document )

*!"&$ (% #('*$'*)

+

)&,' %+

) +

) '&)+

Message from our Chairman & CEO 4

Group Profile 5

1. The group and its environment 6

2. Our governance 10

3. Our business model 12

4. Challenges in the market: a source of opportunity 16

5. Our strategic priorities 18

6. Our performance 20

7. Outlook 21

') * %+ + &% & +

+

)&,'

1.1 Group history 24

1.2 Simplified organisation chart of the TF1 group as of 31 December 2020 25

1.3 Markets 26

1.4 Group activities 36

1.5 Objectives and strategy 38

1.6 Regulatory environment 42

) *"* $ %

%

2.1 Risk factors &. + 0 ) NFPS 44

2.2 Risk prevention measures relating to processes 52

2.3 Internal control procedures 53

&)'&) +

&- )% %

3.1 Corporate governance statement 62

3.2 Corporate governance arrangements 74

3.3. Statutory Auditors' report on related party agreements 89

3.4 Disclosures on remuneration of Corporate Officers in respect of 2020 92

3.5 Principles for remuneration of Executive Officers in respect of 2021 105

%&%

% %

*+ + $ %+

# ' ) &)$ %

RFA

Foreword 110

4.1 Key issues of the ecological transition 113

4.2 Key social and societal issues 126

4.3 Internal social policy and human rights 139

4.4 Ethics 154

4.5 Independent third party's report on non-financial statement presented in the management report 159

0

% #0* * & + )

% %

5.1 Significant events of 2020 164

5.2

Activity and results 166

% %

# *+ + $ %+*

6.1 Consolidated financial statements 176

6.2 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 182

6.3 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements 251

6.4 Parent company financial statements 258

6.5 Notes to the Parent Company financial statements 262

6.6 Statutory auditors' report on the individual financial statements 279

* ) &.% )* ' % *+& " $ )" + % &)$ + &%

7.1 Share ownership 286

7.2 Stock market information 290

7.3 Relations with the financial community 292

7.4 Authorisations and corporate actions 294

7.5 Other information 300

7.6 Statutory Auditors' report on the reduction in capital 304

7.7 Statutory Auditors' report on the issue of shares and various securities with or without cancellation of preferential subscription rights 305 7.8. Statutory Auditors' report on the increase in capital reserved for employees who are members of a company savings sch3e0m7e % ) # $ +%

8.1 Agenda 310

8.2 Report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions 311

8.3 Draft resolutions 318 + &% # % &)$ + &%

9.1 Person responsible for the universal registration document and information on the verification of the financial statements332

9.2 Calendar 333

9.3 Information included by reference 333

9.4 Financial press releases published in 2020 334

9.5 Addresses of main subsidiaries and holdings 335

9.6 Cross-reference tables336

9.7 Glossary 343

9.8 Index 344

- The information in the Annual Financial Report is shown clearly in the table of contents and in the relevant chapters via the pictogram

- The information in the Non-Financial Performance Statement is shown clearly in the table of contents and in the relevant chapters via the pictogram

#

2020

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

in the French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. In case of discrepancy, the French version prevails.

This label recognizes the most transparent documents and information materials according to the criteria of the classement annuel de la Transparence (annual Transparency ranking) (http://www.grandsprixtransparence.com).

The Universal Registration Document was ﬁled with the AMF on 10 March 2021.

AMF is the competent authority in respect of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, and the Document was ﬁled without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offer of securities or for the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by an offer notice and if applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The ensuing set of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with (EU) 2017/1129.

This document has been prepared by the issuer and engages the liability of its signatories.

It may be viewed on and downloaded from: www.groupe-tf1.en

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

1

2

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020