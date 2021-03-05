Log in
TF1    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
TF1 : A WINNER AT ‘LES TROPHÉES DU FILM FRANÇAIS'

03/05/2021 | 02:25am EST
We are proud to report that at the 28th 'Trophées du Film Français' (Le Film Français magazine Trophies) on Tuesday night at the Grand Rex in Paris, the TF1 group, a partner of the event for over 10 years, won three awards.

The ceremony, hosted for the first time by Hélène Mannarino, brought together professionals and artists from French cinema and television. Because of the Covid-19 situation, the event reinvented itself and was live streamed in its new format.

The TF1 group won the following prizes:

• Le Film Français magazine 'Trophée' and Best First Film 'Trophée' for Ducobu 3 by Elie Semoun, co-produced by TF1 Films Production

• Single Drama 'Trophée' for I Love You Coiffure by Muriel Robin produced by Carson Prod & Ptiloup in collaboration with 13.34 Productions. This drama, which brings together cult sketches by Muriel Robin, attracted 8.3 million viewers*.

The TF1 group also presented the TF1 Audience 'Trophée' to Adieu les cons by Albert Dupontel, which visitors to the LCI.fr website decided was the best of the 10 French films with the highest cinema footfall in France in 2020.

As a long-standing partner of French cinema and the audiovisual industry, the TF1 group is renewing its support for the sector, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

*Source: Médiamétrie/consolidated audiences

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 07:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
