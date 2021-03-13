TF1 : APPROPRIATION OF EARNINGS

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €42,078,598.20 Registered office : 1, quai du Point du Jour
92100 BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
FRANCE 326 300 159 RCS NANTERRE
FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
PROPOSED APPROPRIATION OF EARNINGS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
|
Source :
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
€569,313,205.99
|
Net profit/(loss) for the year ended 31 December 2020
|
(€206,544,525.47)
|
------------------------
|
€362,768,680.52
|
Affectation :
|
Dividends (1)
|
€94,676,845.95
|
Retained earnings carried forward
|
€268,091,834.57
|
------------------------
|
€362,768,680.52
|
(1) i.e. a dividend of €0.45 par share
Disclaimer
TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 07:06:03 UTC.