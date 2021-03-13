Log in
TF1

(TFI)
TF1 : APPROPRIATION OF EARNINGS

03/13/2021
TÉLÉVISION FRANÇAISE 1

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €42,078,598.20 Registered office : 1, quai du Point du Jour

92100 BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

FRANCE 326 300 159 RCS NANTERRE

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

PROPOSED APPROPRIATION OF EARNINGS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Source :

Retained earnings brought forward

569,313,205.99

Net profit/(loss) for the year ended 31 December 2020

(206,544,525.47)

------------------------

362,768,680.52

Affectation :

Dividends (1)

94,676,845.95

Retained earnings carried forward

268,091,834.57

------------------------

362,768,680.52

(1) i.e. a dividend of €0.45 par share

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
