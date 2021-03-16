Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  TF1    TFI   FR0000054900

TF1

(TFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TF1 : FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING OR GAINING ACCESS TO THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ANNUEL GENERAL MEETING ON 16 MARCH 2021

03/16/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 March 2021

Formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting

The Combined Annual General Meeting of TF1 will be held on Thursday 15 April 2021, at 09:30 am (Paris time), at TF1's headquarters, behind closed doors, due to the persistence of the health crisis.

TF1 shareholders are invited to exercise their right to vote in advance of the Combined Annual General Meeting, by correspondence using the voting form; online on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or by proxy (delegating voting authority to the Chairman of the Meeting or any other natural or legal person).

No admission card will be issued.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the site www.groupe-tf1.fr - under Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be asked to approve the 2020 financial statements and the payment of a dividend of €0.45 per share, to be paid on 5 May 2021.

The notice of Meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires - BALO of 1 March 2021 contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the site www.groupe-tf1.fr - under Investors - General Meeting.

The Convening Notice, containing the agenda and a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the general meeting and to exercise their rights, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires - BALO on 31 March 2021.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on 11 March 2021.

The documents and information to be presented at the Combined Annual General Meeting and the forms for postal and proxy voting will be available on the Group's website www.groupe-tf1.fr, under Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them by mail, at an address designated by them, by sending a written request to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées, 14 rue de Rouget de Lisle - 92862 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Articles R. 225-89 and R.225-90 of the French Commercial Code, gain access to the documents and information referred to in those articles at the company's head office, Legal Affairs Department, 1 quai du Point du jour 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France (+ 33 (0) 1 41 41 40 75).

TELEVISION FRANÇAISE 1 - TF1

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €42,078,598,20

Registered office: 1, quai du Point du Jour - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France

Registration No. 326 300 159 Nanterre

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TF1
01:52pTF1  : Formalities for obtaining or gaining access to the preparatory documents ..
PU
01:28pTF1  : Message of 15 March 2021 - Exceptional Measures
PU
03/13TF1  : Appropriation of earnings
PU
03/05TF1  : A WINNER AT ‘LES TROPHÉES DU FILM FRANÇAIS'
PU
03/03Vivendi Considering Bidding for Bertelsmann's Stake in M6
MT
03/01TF1  : Notice of meeting published in the Balo (official gazette) of March 1, 20..
PU
02/19TF1  : Ringside studios announces innovative deals with production companies fic..
PU
02/11TF1  : Jumbodiset intends to acquire tf1 games and dujardin
PU
02/11TF1  : FY20 Profit Slides 55% Amid Lower Revenue
MT
02/11TF1  : Remuneration of corporate officers in respect of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 M 2 449 M 2 449 M
Net income 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 61,2 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 1 584 M 1 891 M 1 884 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 206
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart TF1
Duration : Period :
TF1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,14 €
Last Close Price 7,53 €
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Christian Gérard Pélisson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Denery Executive Vice President-Finance & Procurement
Sébastien Frapier Secretary, Director-Legal & Business Affairs
Laurence Danon-Arnaud Independent Director
Catherine Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TF114.26%1 891
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.60%357 171
COMCAST CORPORATION9.79%263 525
VIACOMCBS INC.158.53%59 689
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP5.29%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP10.35%10 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ