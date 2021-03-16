TF1 : FORMALITIES FOR OBTAINING OR GAINING ACCESS TO THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ANNUEL GENERAL MEETING ON 16 MARCH 2021

16 March 2021

Formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting

The Combined Annual General Meeting of TF1 will be held on Thursday 15 April 2021, at 09:30 am (Paris time), at TF1's headquarters, behind closed doors, due to the persistence of the health crisis.

TF1 shareholders are invited to exercise their right to vote in advance of the Combined Annual General Meeting, by correspondence using the voting form; online on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or by proxy (delegating voting authority to the Chairman of the Meeting or any other natural or legal person).

No admission card will be issued.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the site www.groupe-tf1.fr - under Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be asked to approve the 2020 financial statements and the payment of a dividend of €0.45 per share, to be paid on 5 May 2021.

The notice of Meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires - BALO of 1 March 2021 contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the site www.groupe-tf1.fr - under Investors - General Meeting.

The Convening Notice, containing the agenda and a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the general meeting and to exercise their rights, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires - BALO on 31 March 2021.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on 11 March 2021.

The documents and information to be presented at the Combined Annual General Meeting and the forms for postal and proxy voting will be available on the Group's website www.groupe-tf1.fr, under Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them by mail, at an address designated by them, by sending a written request to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées, 14 rue de Rouget de Lisle - 92862 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Articles R. 225-89 and R.225-90 of the French Commercial Code, gain access to the documents and information referred to in those articles at the company's head office, Legal Affairs Department, 1 quai du Point du jour 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France (+ 33 (0) 1 41 41 40 75).

TELEVISION FRANÇAISE 1 - TF1

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €42,078,598,20

Registered office: 1, quai du Point du Jour - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, France

Registration No. 326 300 159 Nanterre