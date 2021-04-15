Log in
TF1 : GENERAL MEETING PRESENTATION, APRIL 15 2021

04/15/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

15 APRIL 2021

In accordance with Decree of 10 March 2021, due to the persistence of the health crisis and the need to maintain the measures restricting or prohibiting public assemblies, the Combined Annual General Meeting is held behind closed doors.

The Combined General Meeting is webcast live and a recorded version will be available on the Group's website www.groupe-tf1.frunder Investors / General Meetings

2

COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE

  • Gilles PELISSON, Chairman and CEO
  • Philippe DENERY, CFO
  • Sébastien FRAPIER, Legal Affairs Director and Board Secretary

Scruteener:

  • Arnauld van Eeckhout, authorised representative of Bouygues SA
  • Marie-JoséLefebvre, authorised representative of FCPE TF1 Actions

3

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS

GILLES PÉLISSON - CHAIMAN AND CEO

PASCALINE DE DREUZY

SCDM - CHARLOTTE BOUYGUES

LAURENCE DANON-ARNAUD

OLIVIER ROUSSAT

OLIVIER BOUYGUES

MARIE ALLAVENA

BOUYGUES SA - PASCAL GRANGÉ

CATHERINE DUSSART

11 MEMBERS

POST AG - 11 MEMBERS - FEMALE DIRECTORS (50%)

MARIE-AUDE MOREL

SOPHIE LEVEAUX

SABRINA ZERBIB

INDEPENDANT

REAPPOINTMENT OR APPOINTMENT

ELECTED

(Subject to her appointment)

Representing employees

Representing employees

Representing employee

shareholders

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof.

All forward-looking statements are TF1 management's present expectations of future events, beliefs, intentions or strategies and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
