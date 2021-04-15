TF1 : GENERAL MEETING PRESENTATION, APRIL 15 2021

In accordance with Decree of 10 March 2021, due to the persistence of the health crisis and the need to maintain the measures restricting or prohibiting public assemblies, the Combined Annual General Meeting is held behind closed doors.
The Combined General Meeting is webcast live and a recorded version will be available on the Group's website www.groupe-tf1.frunder Investors / General Meetings
COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE
Gilles PELISSON, Chairman and CEO
Philippe DENERY, CFO
Sébastien FRAPIER, Legal Affairs Director and Board Secretary
Scruteener:
Arnauld van Eeckhout, authorised representative of Bouygues SA
Marie-JoséLefebvre, authorised representative of FCPE TF1 Actions
BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS
GILLES PÉLISSON - CHAIMAN AND CEO
PASCALINE DE DREUZY
SCDM - CHARLOTTE BOUYGUES
LAURENCE DANON-ARNAUD
OLIVIER ROUSSAT
OLIVIER BOUYGUES
MARIE ALLAVENA
BOUYGUES SA - PASCAL GRANGÉ
CATHERINE DUSSART
11 MEMBERS
POST AG - 11 MEMBERS - FEMALE DIRECTORS (50%)
MARIE-AUDE MOREL
SOPHIE LEVEAUX
SABRINA ZERBIB
INDEPENDANT
REAPPOINTMENT OR APPOINTMENT
ELECTED
(Subject to her appointment)
Representing employees
Representing employees
Representing employee
shareholders
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof.
All forward-looking statements are TF1 management's present expectations of future events, beliefs, intentions or strategies and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
