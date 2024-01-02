TF1: positive results for audiences in 2023

The TF1 Group reports that 13.5 billion hours of programming were viewed over the course of 2023 on MYTF1 and on the Group's TV channels, with the latter attracting 56 million viewers each month.



The Group reports an increase in the audience as a whole, with an audience share of 26.9% (+0.3pt in 1 year). It strengthened its leadership in commercial targets, with record audience figures for women and young people.



The group recorded a 34% audience share among Frda-50 (women responsible for purchases under 50), a 15-year record, 30.6% among 25-49 year-olds (+0.1pt vs. 2022) and 33.3% among 15-34 year-olds (stable at a record level).



MYTF1 confirmed its leadership position with an average of 28 million unique monthly users over the year.



