TF1: strong audience figures in July thanks to soccer and politics

July 29, 2024 at 05:35 am EDT

TF1 announced on Monday that it had achieved an excellent month of July in terms of audience in a context deemed 'exceptional', buoyed by both soccer and political news.



The flagship channel said it had attracted 16.1 million viewers for the Euro 2024 semi-final between France and Spain, representing an audience share of 61% among viewers aged four and over.



On average, the French national team's matches attracted 11.9 million viewers on TF1, said the private TV group.



In a press release, TF1 added that the special evening devoted to the second round of the French parliamentary elections, presented by Anne-Claire Coudray and Gilles Bouleau on Sunday July 7, had achieved a record since 2007, with 6.1 million viewers (26% audience share).



Beyond soccer and politics, the group says it benefited from the audience success of programs such as 'Camping Paradis', 'Les 12 coups de midi' and the broadcasting of films such as 'La septième compagnie' and 'Les animaux fantastiques'.



