Television Française 1 Societe anonyme : FY 2021 Results – Slideshow

FY2021
ANNUAL RESULTS
11 FEBRUARY 2022
2021 STRONG RESULTS AND SOLID OPERATING SUCCESSES
1
MEDIA
STRONG GROWTH OF AUDIENCES AND EXPANDED
SERVICES, LEADING TO INCREASING REVENUE
2
NEWEN STUDIOS
STRONGER PROFITABLE GROWTH
3
FINANCIAL RESULTS
AND EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
4 OUTLOOK
2
1 MEDIA
3
STRONG GROWTH OF AUDIENCES AND EXPANDED SERVICES, LEADING TO
INCREASING REVENUE
4
1.1.
1 2021 PERFORMANCE A LEADING CONTENT OFFER
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
TF1 - Television Francaise 1 SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:17:01 UTC.