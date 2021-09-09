TFF : 1st Quarter 2011

THE WINE DIVISION: €33.7 million, -19.8% and -19.5% like- on-like (scope effect + 0.6%, currency effect - 0.9%)

The level of activity fell significantly in the USA as a result of the 2020 fires that led the Group's customers to postpone part of their purchases with many barrels left over from last year.

The 2021 weather conditions (spring frosts and diseases) have also disrupted activity in France and Europe, with a harvest that is proving difficult for winegrowers to predict.

THE ALCOHOL DIVISION: €31.9 million, +28.9% and +33.8% at constant exchange rates

The bourbon division returned to solid growth with the aim of producing more than 450,000 barrels this year. The Group's seven production sites are operating under the strain of tight market for raw materials, but with a full order book and on a market that is sustainably buoyant.

The scotch whisky division's activity is well oriented and has benefited from a favorable base effect.

Demand is strong although still impacted by an abundance of used bourbon barrels which continue to weigh on prices in the trading business.

However, the market offers good visibility and activity is expected to remain at high levels.