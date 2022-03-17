Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TFF Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFF   FR0013295789

TFF GROUP

(TFF)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/17 12:35:08 pm EDT
30 EUR   -0.33%
04:59pTFF : Aquires 55% in tonnellerie remond
PU
03/09TFF : 9 month turnover 2021/2022
PU
03/09TFF GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TFF : AQUIRES 55% IN TONNELLERIE REMOND

03/17/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TFF GROUP ACQUIRES A 55% STAKE

IN TONNELLERIE REMOND

17 mars 2022, 17h45

In line with its historical strategy of consolidating craftmanship and know-how in the manufacture of products for the maturing of wines and spirits, TFF Group is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Tonnellerie REMOND which will lead to TFF Group acquiring a 55% stake in its capital.

Tonnellerie REMOND was founded in 1954 in Ladoix-Serrigny, near Beaune, in the heart of the Burgundy vineyards. Its takeover in 1989 by Catherine DESBOIS-MOUCHEL was a turning point for the company, which has since brought its know-how to the heart of the most prestigious French and international wine estates.

Over the years, Tonnellerie REMOND has become a reference in the manufacture of top-of-the-range French oak barrels dedicated to the ageing of quality wines. Its traditional craftmanship is based on the work of a team of «master coopers», trained to the highest standards of their profession; on supplies of oak staves that come exclusively from the most prestigious French forests; on exclusive and differentiating toasting techniques as well as on a sales force that is close to its customers.

Tonnellerie REMOND has a turnover of around 10 M€- of which 75% is achieved internationally- and an operational profitability that is on par with the high standards of TFF Group. The cooperage also has a solid financial structure with no debt, as well as secure stocks that are kept on a single manufacturing site.

After more than 30 years at the helm of the cooperage, Catherine DESBOIS-MOUCHEL, wanted to take a step back from its operational management, but, out of a concern for the future of the company, its employees and the preservation of the trusting relationships forged with its loyal customers, chose to build a partnership with TFF Group.

The contribution of TFF Group will also allow Tonnellerie REMOND to consolidate its positions and to accelerate its development, especially internationally.

The alliance between Tonnellerie REMOND and TFF Group further strengthens TFF Group's traditional, high-quality positioning.

Finally, Tonnellerie REMOND will enrich our range of top-end aging products, as well as help develop our portfolio of brands, all of which are complementary. It will also strengthen the position of TFF Group as the global leader, thus participating in the promotion of French traditional craftmanship and excellence throughout the world.

Jérôme FRANCOIS, Chairman of TFF Group's Board of Directors, is delighted to be able to count on the confidence and long-term support of Catherine DESBOIS-MOUCHEL and her team to develop the potential and quality of Tonnellerie REMOND.

The activity of Tonnellerie REMOND will be consolidated from March 1st 2022.

www.tff-group.com

EURONEXT PARIS - CompartimentB - FR0013295789 - Bloomberg TFF.FP - Reuters TFF.PA

TFF - Thierry SIMONEL, DAF

Media Relations: Presse&Com Ecofi

Phone: +33 3 80 21 23 33

Shareholder Relations: PHI éconéo

Vincent LIGER- BELAIR -Frédéric HUE

Ségolène de SAINT MARTIN

Phone: +33 1 47 61 04 65

Phone: +33 6 16 40 90 73

ELIGIBLE

TFF

PEA

LISTED

PME

EURONEXT

Disclaimer

Tonnellerie François Frères SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TFF GROUP
04:59pTFF : Aquires 55% in tonnellerie remond
PU
03/09TFF : 9 month turnover 2021/2022
PU
03/09TFF GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
01/20TFF : Rapport financier semestriel 2021/2022
PU
01/07TFF Group Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended October 31, 2021
CI
01/05TFF : Resultats semestriels 2021/2022
PU
01/05TFF : 2021-2022 half-year results
PU
01/05TFF GROUP : Half-year results
CO
2021TFF GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Compte rendu agm du 29/10/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 254 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 18,5 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 157 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 650 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TFF GROUP
Duration : Period :
TFF Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFF GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,10 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jérôme Jean Patrich François Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Simonel Director-Finance & Administrative
Jean François Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Méo Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Fenal Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TFF GROUP7.50%718
BALL CORPORATION-6.10%29 038
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.13.94%15 539
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-21.46%14 009
BRAMBLES LIMITED-6.77%10 071
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-0.34%9 962