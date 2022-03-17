TFF : AQUIRES 55% IN TONNELLERIE REMOND

TFF GROUP ACQUIRES A 55% STAKE

IN TONNELLERIE REMOND

17 mars 2022, 17h45

In line with its historical strategy of consolidating craftmanship and know-how in the manufacture of products for the maturing of wines and spirits, TFF Group is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Tonnellerie REMOND which will lead to TFF Group acquiring a 55% stake in its capital.

Tonnellerie REMOND was founded in 1954 in Ladoix-Serrigny, near Beaune, in the heart of the Burgundy vineyards. Its takeover in 1989 by Catherine DESBOIS-MOUCHEL was a turning point for the company, which has since brought its know-how to the heart of the most prestigious French and international wine estates.

Over the years, Tonnellerie REMOND has become a reference in the manufacture of top-of-the-range French oak barrels dedicated to the ageing of quality wines. Its traditional craftmanship is based on the work of a team of «master coopers», trained to the highest standards of their profession; on supplies of oak staves that come exclusively from the most prestigious French forests; on exclusive and differentiating toasting techniques as well as on a sales force that is close to its customers.

Tonnellerie REMOND has a turnover of around 10 M€- of which 75% is achieved internationally- and an operational profitability that is on par with the high standards of TFF Group. The cooperage also has a solid financial structure with no debt, as well as secure stocks that are kept on a single manufacturing site.

After more than 30 years at the helm of the cooperage, Catherine DESBOIS-MOUCHEL, wanted to take a step back from its operational management, but, out of a concern for the future of the company, its employees and the preservation of the trusting relationships forged with its loyal customers, chose to build a partnership with TFF Group.

The contribution of TFF Group will also allow Tonnellerie REMOND to consolidate its positions and to accelerate its development, especially internationally.

The alliance between Tonnellerie REMOND and TFF Group further strengthens TFF Group's traditional, high-quality positioning.

Finally, Tonnellerie REMOND will enrich our range of top-end aging products, as well as help develop our portfolio of brands, all of which are complementary. It will also strengthen the position of TFF Group as the global leader, thus participating in the promotion of French traditional craftmanship and excellence throughout the world.

Jérôme FRANCOIS, Chairman of TFF Group's Board of Directors, is delighted to be able to count on the confidence and long-term support of Catherine DESBOIS-MOUCHEL and her team to develop the potential and quality of Tonnellerie REMOND.

The activity of Tonnellerie REMOND will be consolidated from March 1st 2022.

