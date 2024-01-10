TFF Group: 5% growth in first-half net income
At nearly 264.3 million euros, the barrel specialist's sales rose by 13.6%, with organic growth of 17.1%, including like-for-like increases of 4.7% for the wine division and 31.1% for the spirits division.
We continue to anticipate growth in excess of 10% for the full year - at constant exchange rates - with an increase in operating profitability", says Jérôme François, Chairman of the Management Board.
