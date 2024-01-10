TFF Group is world No. 1 in maturing products for wine and spirits. The group is the main player in the entire value chain of livestock farming activities: - wood-based livestock farming: logging, stavelocks, cooperage, large containers and wood products for oenology; - maturing by stainless steel: top of the range wine boiler making. TFF Group, already a leader in the wine and whisky cooperage markets, is organizing itself to become one of the major players in the Bourbon market, a new growth accelerator. At the end of April 2023, the group had 43 production sites worldwide (of which 19 in France). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (11.9%), Europe (22.1%), the United States (55.1%), Oceania and South Africa (5.3%) and other (5.6%).