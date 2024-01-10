TFF Group (Tonnellerie François Frères) has reported a 5.2% increase in net income for the first half of 2023-24, to 40.8 million euros, with an operating margin up nearly a point to 20%.

At nearly 264.3 million euros, the barrel specialist's sales rose by 13.6%, with organic growth of 17.1%, including like-for-like increases of 4.7% for the wine division and 31.1% for the spirits division.

We continue to anticipate growth in excess of 10% for the full year - at constant exchange rates - with an increase in operating profitability", says Jérôme François, Chairman of the Management Board.

