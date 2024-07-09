TFF Group: 7.5% increase in annual net income
Sales rose by 10.6% to 486.5 million euros, with organic growth of 12.4% driven by the alcohol division (+24.8%), which accounted for 57% of the business mix, boosted by strong growth in bourbon activities.
TFF Group will propose a stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share and, 'approaching the 2024-25 financial year with confidence and prudence', has set new targets of sales of around 500 million euros and 'good profitability ratios'.
