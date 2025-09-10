While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on TFF Group shares, Oddo BHF has lowered its target price for them from €22 to €19, following the cooperage group's quarterly trading update, which presented a difficult start to the year and still low visibility.



Given the still complicated market environment, the broker has adjusted its 2025-26 scenario downward and now expects revenue of €340m, down 20%, and OP of €37m, representing an operating margin of 11% (-300bp).



Despite the strong fundamentals and a rebound that should occur in the medium term, 12-month visibility remains very low (customer inventory rebalancing, wait-and-see attitude, poor harvest and a much more limited price effect at present), it said.