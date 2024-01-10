TFF GROUP : Oddo BHF remains positive after half-year results

Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating and 55-euro price target on TFF Group, welcoming the publication by the wine and whisky barrel specialist of good first-half results, ahead of its expectations.



Following this publication, the research firm is leaving its 2023-24 scenario unchanged, i.e. sales of 487 million euros, up 10.7% (+14% like-for-like), and operating income of 92 million, representing a margin of 19%, an improvement of 100 basis points.



Momentum remains good for the Group, and growth in bourbon is very solid, with a parallel improvement in profitability (normative level in wine and critical size effect in bourbon)", believes the analyst.



