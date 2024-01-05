TFF: share price supported by Berenberg optimism

Tonnellerie François Frères shares rose on the Paris Bourse on Friday, as the specialist in wine and whisky barrels benefited from the optimism of Berenberg analysts.



At around 10.10 am, TFF shares were up 0.2% in a Paris market down 1%.



Despite the normalization of demand and the trend towards destocking that have affected the sector in recent months, the research department is confident in the business of the group, which will publish its half-year results on January 9.



Prices remain solid across all business lines, while wine volumes are supported by a successful harvest season in the Group's main regions (despite disappointing harvests worldwide)", Berenberg points out.



According to the analysts, this momentum should enable the group to improve its profit margins over the 2023/2024 financial year.



The German firm, which remains Buy on the share, has consequently raised its price target from €53 to €55, which shows a potential appreciation of 25% compared with current levels.



