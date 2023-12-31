Certain Common Stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

December 30, 2023 Share

Certain Common Stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 139 days starting from 14-AUG-2023 to 31-DEC-2023.



Details:

Officers and directors have agreed and pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement the company has agreed for itself and its subsidiaries, from the date hereof until the earlier of (i) December 31, 2023, or (ii) the company making a public release of (a) meaningful Phase 2 initial readout data and/or compassionate use data for TFF-VORI, and (b) meaningful Phase 2 initial readout data for TFF-TAC, subject to certain exceptions (including tax covering sales and sales under Rule 10b5-1 plans by officers and directors and issuing shares under existing at-the-market offering program and equity incentive plans) each will not sell, transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of capital stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of capital stock.