Certain Warrants of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-JUL-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 1-MAY-2024 to 1-JUL-2024.

Details:
The Company's officers and directors have agreed with the placement agent to be subject to a lock-up period of 60 days following the date of this prospectus.