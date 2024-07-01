TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicine into potent dry powder. It is focused on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. Its TFF technology platform has an applicability to convert any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into a dry powder for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and the skin. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: TFF TAC (Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder) and TFF VORI (Voriconazole Inhalation Powder). TFF TAC is an inhaled dry powder formulation of tacrolimus, for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving lung transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants. TFF VORI is an inhaled dry powder formulation of voriconazole, for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis.