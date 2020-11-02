TFF Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

Advanced Technology for Better Drug

Delivery Options

May 2020 Corporate Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TFF", the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"). The words "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following:

• our future financial and operating results;

• our intentions, expectations and beliefs regarding anticipated growth, market penetration and trends in our business;

• the timing and success of our plan of commercialization;

• our ability to successfully develop and clinically test our product candidates; and

• our ability to ﬁle for FDA approval of our product candidates through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) no drug product incorporating the TFF platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (ii) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform and (iii) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 26, 2020 with the SEC. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

This document contains only basic information concerning TFF. Because it is a summary it does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing. Please refer to our reports and registration statements on file with the SEC for more comprehensive information concerning TFF Pharmaceuticals.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

• The company's Thin Film Freezing platform converts poorly absorbed drugs into inhalable dry powder formulations, targeting multiple $Billion-plus markets

• Expects two NDA filings within 28 months at a clinical and development cost of approx. $27MM

• CEO Glenn Mattes - experienced pharma industry executive (Centocor, Johnson & Johnson, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer)

• Two product candidates under development and several strategic business development opportunities underway

• Robust IP estate - including 41 patents issued and/or pending

TFF LEADERSHIP

GLENN MATTES

President & Chief Executive Officer

• 30 years of business leadership experience in development and commercial launches of global therapeutics

• Former CEO of Tibotec Therapeutics, a J&J company, and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer/Canada, and in addition to other senior C-suite positions at Centocor and J&J

• Critical roles in launch of J&J's first two HIV/AIDS therapeutics, as well as other drugs Doxil, Procrit, Remicade, Taxotere and Lovenox

• Appointed to the President's Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS by President George W. Bush and the US Secretary of Health and Human Services

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Highly experienced healthcare and life science finance executives

• Former CEOs, Institutional fund founder and Board-level roles

• Deep functional experience in all areas of healthcare companies

• Commercially successful enterprises

• Track record of numerous significant exits and transactions