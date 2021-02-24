Log in
TFF Pharmaceuticals : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Results Conference Call on March 10, 2021

02/24/2021 | 08:36am EST
Company conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 and business update on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent corporate and clinical developments at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A question-and-answer session with investors will follow management’s remarks.

Conference Call Details:

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Domestic Dial-In Number: Toll-Free: (877) 784-1702

International Dial-In Number (857) 770-0110

Conference ID: 9195779

Webcast Registration Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ev6cv5ub
Please access the Webcast Registration Link at least 15 minutes ahead of the Conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will also be available for replay for one month on the Company's website, https://tffpharma.com, in the Events Calendar of the Investors section.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing technology platform

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology, allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments, the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
