TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(TFFP)
Summary 
Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

02/12/2021 | 08:32am EST
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, will participate in the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, being held virtually on February 16-18, 2021.

Glenn Mattes, President & CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to give a pre-recorded company presentation at the conference. The recording will be available on-demand to registered conference attendees via the BIO conference portal for 30 days and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the TFF Pharmaceuticals website.

The Company will also participate in investor and partnering meetings with conference attendees during the event.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing technology platform
TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology, allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,25 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 408 M 408 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1 632x
Capi. / Sales 2021 75,6x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 18,36 $
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glenn R. Mattes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Aaron G. L. Fletcher Chairman
Brian J. Windsor Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Christopher Cano Chief Operating Officer & VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.28.21%408
MODERNA, INC.75.59%72 589
LONZA GROUP AG5.80%50 201
CELLTRION, INC.-7.52%41 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%36 873
SEAGEN INC.-1.78%31 118
