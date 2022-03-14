TFI International : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Q4 2021

Management's Discussion and Analysis

GENERAL INFORMATION

The following is TFI International Inc.'s management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Throughout this MD&A, the terms "Company", "TFI International" and "TFI" shall mean TFI International Inc., and shall include its independent operating subsidiaries. This MD&A provides a comparison of the Company's performance for its three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021 with the corresponding three-month period and year ended December 31, 2020 and it reviews the Company's financial position as of December 31, 2021. It also includes a discussion of the Company's affairs up to March 14, 2022, which is the date of this MD&A. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In this document, all financial data are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") unless otherwise noted. All amounts are in United States dollars (U.S. dollars), and the term "dollar", as well as the symbol "$", designate U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Variances may exist as numbers have been rounded. This MD&A also uses non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the section of this report entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for a complete description of these measures.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements have been approved by its Board of Directors ("Board") upon recommendation of its audit committee on March 14, 2022. Prospective data, comments and analysis are also provided wherever appropriate to assist existing and new investors to see the business from a corporate management point of view. Such disclosure is subject to reasonable constraints for maintaining the confidentiality of certain information that, if published, would probably have an adverse impact on the competitive position of the Company.

Additional information relating to the Company can be found on its website at www.tfiintl.com. The Company's continuous disclosure materials, including its annual and quarterly MD&A, annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, annual report, annual information form, management proxy circular and the various press releases issued by the Company are also available on its website, or directly through the SEDAR system at www.sedar.com, or through the EDGAR system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are "forward-looking" statements and reflect management's current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as "may", "might", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "to its knowledge", "could", "design", "forecast", "goal", "hope", "intend", "likely", "predict", "project", "seek", "should", "target", "will", "would" or "continue" and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company's ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company's ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company's operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, consummate and successfully integrate business acquisitions.

The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section "Risks and Uncertainties" at the end of this MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company's control. The Company's future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.