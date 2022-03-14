Log in
    TFII   CA87241L1094

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(TFII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TFI International : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Q4 2021

03/14/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
Q4 Fourth Quarterly Report

Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the fourth quarter and year ended

December 31, 2021

CONTENTS

GENERAL INFORMATION .........................................................................................................................................................................

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................................................................

2

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS.....................................................................................................................................

3

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL ....................................................................................................................................................................

4

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS.......................................................................................................................................................................

5

SEGMENTED RESULTS ............................................................................................................................................................................

8

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES ...................................................................................................................................................

15

OUTLOOK...................................................................................................................................................................................................

19

SUMMARY OF EIGHT MOST RECENT QUARTERLY RESULTS ..............................................................................................................

20

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES...........................................................................................................................................................

20

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES....................................................................................................................................................................

28

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES.............................................................................................................................

40

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES ....................................................................................................................................................

41

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES ..............................................................................................................................................................

41

Management's Discussion and Analysis

GENERAL INFORMATION

The following is TFI International Inc.'s management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Throughout this MD&A, the terms "Company", "TFI International" and "TFI" shall mean TFI International Inc., and shall include its independent operating subsidiaries. This MD&A provides a comparison of the Company's performance for its three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021 with the corresponding three-month period and year ended December 31, 2020 and it reviews the Company's financial position as of December 31, 2021. It also includes a discussion of the Company's affairs up to March 14, 2022, which is the date of this MD&A. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In this document, all financial data are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") unless otherwise noted. All amounts are in United States dollars (U.S. dollars), and the term "dollar", as well as the symbol "$", designate U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Variances may exist as numbers have been rounded. This MD&A also uses non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the section of this report entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for a complete description of these measures.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements have been approved by its Board of Directors ("Board") upon recommendation of its audit committee on March 14, 2022. Prospective data, comments and analysis are also provided wherever appropriate to assist existing and new investors to see the business from a corporate management point of view. Such disclosure is subject to reasonable constraints for maintaining the confidentiality of certain information that, if published, would probably have an adverse impact on the competitive position of the Company.

Additional information relating to the Company can be found on its website at www.tfiintl.com. The Company's continuous disclosure materials, including its annual and quarterly MD&A, annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, annual report, annual information form, management proxy circular and the various press releases issued by the Company are also available on its website, or directly through the SEDAR system at www.sedar.com, or through the EDGAR system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are "forward-looking" statements and reflect management's current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as "may", "might", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "to its knowledge", "could", "design", "forecast", "goal", "hope", "intend", "likely", "predict", "project", "seek", "should", "target", "will", "would" or "continue" and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company's ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company's ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company's operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, consummate and successfully integrate business acquisitions.

The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section "Risks and Uncertainties" at the end of this MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company's control. The Company's future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.

2

Management's Discussion and Analysis

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Years ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2019*

2021

2020

2019*

Revenue before fuel surcharge

1,888,423

1,048,147

883,717

6,468,785

3,484,303

3,477,576

Fuel surcharge

252,491

73,859

105,315

751,644

296,831

425,969

Total revenue

2,140,914

1,122,006

989,302

7,220,429

3,781,134

3,903,545

Adjusted EBITDA1

318,466

193,538

163,397

1,076,479

699,589

649,021

Operating income

214,979

117,122

92,784

889,185

416,567

382,868

Net income

144,139

86,328

57,955

664,361

275,675

244,225

Adjusted net income1

148,620

93,357

60,085

498,348

299,763

253,583

Net cash from operating activities

190,333

164,928

133,262

855,351

610,862

500,496

Free cash flow1

120,749

134,715

78,053

700,889

544,644

347,698

Per share data

EPS - diluted

1.52

0.91

0.70

6.97

3.03

2.86

Adjusted EPS - diluted1

1.57

0.98

0.72

5.23

3.30

2.97

Dividends

0.27

0.23

0.20

0.96

0.80

0.74

As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge

Adjusted EBITDA margin1

16.9

%

18.5

%

18.5

%

16.6

%

20.1

%

18.7

%

Depreciation of property and equipment

3.5

%

4.2

%

5.1

%

3.5

%

4.9

%

4.9

%

1.7

%

1.7

%

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2.1

%

2.2

%

2.3

%

2.2

%

Amortization of intangible assets

0.7

%

1.3

%

1.4

%

0.9

%

1.4

%

1.4

%

Operating margin1

11.4

%

11.2

%

10.5

%

13.7

%

12.0

%

11.0

%

Adjusted operating ratio1

89.0

%

89.1

%

90.2

%

89.4

%

88.5

%

89.8

%

  • Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar. In 2019, the Company classified amounts as from discontinued operations, the amounts shown for 2019 throughout this MD&A are from continuing operations.

Q4 Highlights

  • Fourth quarter operating income of $215.0 million increased 84% from $117.1 million the same quarter last year, benefitting from a continuing rebound in economic activity and transportation demand following 2020's pandemic-related weakness, as well as contributions from acquisitions, cost reductions enacted in response to the pandemic, strong execution across the organization, and an asset-light approach.
  • Net income of $144.1 million increased 67% compared to $86.3 million in Q4 2020. Diluted earnings per share (diluted "EPS") of $1.52 also increased 67%, compared to $0.91 in Q4 2020.
  • Adjusted net income1, a non-IFRS measure, of $148.6 million increased 59% compared to $93.4 million in Q4 2020.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1, a non-IFRS measure, of 1.57 increased 60% compared to $0.98 in Q4 2020.
  • Net cash from operating activities of $190.3 million increased 15% compared to $164.9 million in Q4 2020.
  • Free cash flow1, a non-IFRS measure, of $120.7 million decreased 10% compared to $134.7 million in Q4 2020.
  • The Company's reportable segments performed as follows:
    • Package and Courier operating income increased 25% to $36.7 million;
    • Less-Than-Truckloadoperating income increased 244% to $84.0 million;
    • Truckload operating income increased 15% to $61.8 million; and
    • Logistics operating income increased 24% to $32.9 million.
  • On December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of TFI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, compared to the $0.23 (CAD $0.29) per share dividend declared in Q4 2020.
  • During the quarter, TFI International acquired Gunter Transportation, SGT 2000, D&D Sexton, Laser Transport, F.K.D. Contracting and selected assets of Waca Bulk Systems.
  • This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section below.

3

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

Services

TFI International is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following reportable segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload("LTL");
  • Truckload ("TL");
  • Logistics.

Seasonality of operations

The activities conducted by the Company are subject to general demand for freight transportation. Historically, demand has been relatively stable with the first quarter generally the weakest. Furthermore, during the harsh winter months, fuel consumption and maintenance costs tend to rise.

Human resources

As at December 31, 2021, the Company had 29,539 employees in TFI International's various business segments across North America. This compares to 16,753 employees as at December 31, 2020. The year- over-year increase of 12,884 is attributable to business acquisitions that added 15,545 employees offset by rationalizations affecting 2,661 employees mainly in the LTL segment. The Company believes that it has a relatively low turnover rate among its employees in Canada, and a normal turnover rate in the U.S. comparable to other U.S. carriers, and that its employee relations are very good.

Equipment

The Company believes it has the largest trucking fleet in Canada and a significant presence in the U.S. market. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had 13,384 tractors, 50,091 trailers and 9,428 independent contractors. This compares to 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers and 9,901 independent contractors as at December 31, 2020.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Facilities

TFI International's head office is in Montréal, Québec and its executive office is in Etobicoke, Ontario. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had 576 facilities, as compared to 366 facilities as at December 31, 2020. Of these, 246 are located in Canada, including 160 and 86 in Eastern and Western Canada, respectively. The Company also had 318 facilities in the United States and 12 facilities in Mexico. In the last twelve months, 220 facilities were added from business acquisitions, and terminal consolidation decreased the total number of facilities by 10, mainly in the TL segment. In Q4 2021, the Company closed 2 sites.

Customers

The Company has a diverse customer base across a broad cross- section of industries with no single client accounting for more than 5% of consolidated revenue. Because of its customer diversity, as well as the wide geographic scope of the Company's service offerings and the range of segments in which it operates, a downturn in the activities of an individual customer or customers in a particular industry would not be expected to have a material adverse impact on operations. The Company has forged strategic partnerships with other transport companies in order to extend its service offerings to customers across North America.

Revenue by Top Customers' Industry

(49% of total revenue)

Retail

34%

Manufactured Goods

15%

Building Materials

9%

Automotive

8%

Metals & Mining

7%

Services

6%

Food & Beverage

6%

Chemicals & Explosives

5%

Forest Products

3%

Energy

2%

Waste Management

1%

Others

4%

(For the year ended December 31, 2021)

4

Disclaimer

TFI International Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
