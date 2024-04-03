TFI International Inc.
8801 Trans-Canada Hwy
Suite 500
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4S 1Z6
April 1, 2024.
TFI International Inc. ("TFI International") issued a news release with respect to the material change described below on April 1, 2024 via GlobeNewswire.
TFI International closed on the acquisition of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) ("Daseke"), one of the leading flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics companies in North America, for US$8.30 in cash per common share.
TFI International closed on the acquisition of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE), one of the leading flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics companies in North America, for US $8.30 in cash per common share. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately US $1.1 billion, including the merger consideration for the common stock, redemption of Daseke's Series B preferred stock, payoff or assumption of Daseke's Series A preferred stock and outstanding debt, net of cash, and estimated transaction fees and expenses.
The executive officer who can answer questions regarding this report is Mr. Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. Mr. Bédard can be reached at (647) 729 4079.
April 2, 2024.
