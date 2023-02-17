Advanced search
TFI International : Notice of Metting and Record Date - Form 6-K

02/17/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Meeting Type :

Annual Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

March 15, 2023

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

March 15, 2023

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

March 15, 2023

Meeting Date :

April 26, 2023

Meeting Location (if available) :

Montreal, QC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

87241L109

CA87241L1094



Sincerely,

Computershare
Agent for TFI International Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TFI International Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
