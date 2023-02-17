TFI International : Notice of Metting and Record Date - Form 6-K
Meeting Type :
Annual Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
March 15, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
March 15, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
March 15, 2023
Meeting Date :
April 26, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) :
Montreal, QC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
87241L109
CA87241L1094
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for TFI International Inc.
Disclaimer
TFI International Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:29:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Sales 2022
8 956 M
-
-
Net income 2022
819 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 549 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,4x
Yield 2022
0,89%
Capitalization
11 150 M
11 106 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,42x
EV / Sales 2023
1,54x
Nbr of Employees
25 030
Free-Float
89,2%
Chart TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
127,89 $
Average target price
123,13 $
Spread / Average Target
-3,72%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.