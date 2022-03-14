Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  TFI International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TFII   CA87241L1094

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(TFII)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

TFI International : Q4 ended December 31, 2021

03/14/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing shareholders and potential investors with information regarding TFI International, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Such factors are further discussed under Risks and Uncertainties in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A, but readers are cautioned

that the list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements.

The expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or orally attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

TFI International: Who We Are

Full service:

Transport and

logistics

North

American

Leader:

Operations across

U.S., Canada and

Mexico

29,539

employees,

of which 14,302

are drivers

1 13,384 owned or leased; 9,428 are independent contractors

Diversified:

Package & Courier,

Less-Than-Truckload,

Truckload and

Logistics

Extensive

Network:

576 facilities,

22,812 tractors1,

50,091 trailers

Decentralized, entrepreneurial

management

approach

3

Our Customer Value Proposition

  • We create transportation and supply chain advantages to…

…mitigate risk for customers

…improve their efficiency and delivery timing

…reduce their delivery costs

…drive satisfaction for the end consumer

4

Why Invest in TFI International?

Superior record

Market leader in

of growth and

key transportation

shareholder value

and logistics

creation

segments

Track record of M&A execution with well-defined acquisition pipeline

Robust Return on

Invested Capital

Diversification by industry sectors and geography

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TFI International Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 133 M - -
Net income 2021 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 8 790 M 8 759 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 28 884
Free-Float -
Chart TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
TFI International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 93,06 $
Average target price 118,54 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Bédard Chairman
David Saperstein Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Auger Chief Information Officer
Cameron Holzer Senior Vice President-Operations
Chantal Martel Vice President-Insurance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.59%8 659
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-14.51%35 192
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-2.96%20 797
SAIA, INC.-22.46%6 877
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-15.19%5 662
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-11.58%2 773