TFI International : Q4 ended December 31, 2021

In the interest of providing shareholders and potential investors with information regarding TFI International, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Such factors are further discussed under Risks and Uncertainties in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A, but readers are cautioned
that the list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements.
The expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or orally attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TFI International: Who We Are
Full service:
Transport and
logistics
North
American
Leader:
Operations across
U.S., Canada and
Mexico
29,539
employees,
of which 14,302
are drivers
1 13,384 owned or leased; 9,428 are independent contractors
Diversified:
Package & Courier,
Less-Than-Truckload,
Truckload and
Logistics
Extensive
Network:
576 facilities,
22,812 tractors1,
50,091 trailers
Decentralized, entrepreneurial
management
approach
Our Customer Value Proposition
We create transportation and supply chain advantages to…
…mitigate risk for customers
…improve their efficiency and delivery timing
…reduce their delivery costs
…drive satisfaction for the end consumer
Why Invest in TFI International?
Superior record
Market leader in
of growth and
key transportation
shareholder value
and logistics
creation
segments
Track record of M&A execution with well-defined acquisition pipeline
Robust Return on
Invested Capital
Diversification by industry sectors and geography
