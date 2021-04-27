Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TFI International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFII   CA87241L1094

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(TFII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TFI International Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

04/27/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

NAMEFORWITHHELD
 Number%Number%
Leslie Abi-Karam72,089,85899.9533,2240.05
Alain Bédard69,211,99095.962,911,0924.04
André Bérard68,559,98495.063,563,0984.94
Lucien Bouchard69,614,62696.522,508,4563.48
William T. England72,076,21199.9446,8710.06
Diane Giard72,103,27399.9719,8090.03
Richard Guay68,085,07094.404,038,0125.60
Debra Kelly-Ennis72,103,12699.9719,9560.03
Neil D. Manning69,101,65795.813,021,4254.19
Joey Saputo66,384,95992.045,738,1237.96
Rosemary Turner 72,107,40299.9815,6800.02

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:20pTFI INTERNATIONAL  : Q1 Profit Rises by 20% on Higher Sales; Adjusted Result Top..
MT
04:11pTFI INTERNATIONAL BRIEF : Q1 Total Revenue of US$1.15 Billion Increased From $0...
MT
04:10pTFI INTERNATIONAL BRIEF : Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS US$0.77 Vs $0.61 A Year Earlie..
MT
04:10pTFI International Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of..
GL
04:08pTFI INTERNATIONAL  : Earnings Flash (TFII.TO) TFI INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 Reven..
MT
04:07pTFI INTERNATIONAL  : Earnings Flash (TFII.TO) TFI INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Adj EPS..
MT
04:06pTFI INTERNATIONAL  : Announces 2021 First Quarter Results
AQ
09:16aUPS Posts Higher Quarterly Revenue, Boosted by Small Businesses -- Update
DJ
07:08aUPS Posts Higher Quarterly Revenue, Boosted by Small Businesses
DJ
04/06TFI INTERNATIONAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts TFI International's Price Target to ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 216 M - -
Net income 2021 312 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 7 311 M 7 307 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 16 753
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
TFI International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 82,44 $
Last Close Price 78,41 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alain Bédard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Saperstein Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Auger Vice President-Information Technology
Cameron Holzer Senior Vice President-Operations
Chantal Martel Vice President-Insurance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.48.36%7 437
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.32.06%29 396
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.23.82%17 727
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.25.77%6 505
SAIA, INC.33.79%6 212
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.14.56%3 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ