TFI International Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors
04/27/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:
NAME
FOR
WITHHELD
Number
%
Number
%
Leslie Abi-Karam
72,089,858
99.95
33,224
0.05
Alain Bédard
69,211,990
95.96
2,911,092
4.04
André Bérard
68,559,984
95.06
3,563,098
4.94
Lucien Bouchard
69,614,626
96.52
2,508,456
3.48
William T. England
72,076,211
99.94
46,871
0.06
Diane Giard
72,103,273
99.97
19,809
0.03
Richard Guay
68,085,070
94.40
4,038,012
5.60
Debra Kelly-Ennis
72,103,126
99.97
19,956
0.03
Neil D. Manning
69,101,657
95.81
3,021,425
4.19
Joey Saputo
66,384,959
92.04
5,738,123
7.96
Rosemary Turner
72,107,402
99.98
15,680
0.02
ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:
Package and Courier;
Less-Than-Truckload;
Truckload;
Logistics.
TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.
For further information: Alain Bédard Chairman, President and CEO TFI International Inc. 647-729-4079 abedard@tfiintl.com