TFI International Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



NAME FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 72,089,858 99.95 33,224 0.05 Alain Bédard 69,211,990 95.96 2,911,092 4.04 André Bérard 68,559,984 95.06 3,563,098 4.94 Lucien Bouchard 69,614,626 96.52 2,508,456 3.48 William T. England 72,076,211 99.94 46,871 0.06 Diane Giard 72,103,273 99.97 19,809 0.03 Richard Guay 68,085,070 94.40 4,038,012 5.60 Debra Kelly-Ennis 72,103,126 99.97 19,956 0.03 Neil D. Manning 69,101,657 95.81 3,021,425 4.19 Joey Saputo 66,384,959 92.04 5,738,123 7.96 Rosemary Turner 72,107,402 99.98 15,680 0.02

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com .