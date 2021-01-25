Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TFI International Inc.    TFII   CA87241L1094

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(TFII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

01/25/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 via news release on Monday, February 8, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Details of conference call:

  • Date: Monday, February 8, 2021
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Call-in number: 877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, February 22, 2021, by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 9095057.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:05pTFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Fourth Quarter and ..
GL
01:21pTFI INTERNATIONAL : expanding North American reach with US$800 million acquisiti..
AQ
01:10pTFI INTERNATIONAL : Shares Climb 26% After News of $800 Million UPS Freight Deal
DJ
12:29pUnited Parcel Service Sells Freight Business to TFI International in $800 Mil..
MT
11:55aTFI INTERNATIONAL : UPS to Sell Freight Trucking Business to TFI for $800 Millio..
DJ
09:49aUPDATE : TFI International Soars Above 20% in US, Canada Trade as Agrees to Acqu..
MT
09:29aTFI INTERNATIONAL : Gains in US Pre-Mkt Trading as Agrees to Acquire UPS Freight..
MT
09:21aUPS Agrees to Sell UPS Freight to TFI International for $800 Million
MT
09:10aTFI INTERNATIONAL : UPS to Sell Freight Business to TFI International for $800 M..
DJ
08:42aTFI INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - TFII
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 921 M 3 858 M 3 858 M
Net income 2020 350 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2020 1 392 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 6 079 M 4 765 M 4 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 16 754
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
TFI International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,36 CAD
Last Close Price 65,09 CAD
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alain Bédard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cameron Holzer Senior Vice President-Operations
David Saperstein Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Auger Vice President-Information Technology
André O. Bérard Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.67%4 777
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.4.83%24 007
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.6.94%15 440
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.13.15%5 849
SAIA, INC.7.79%5 045
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.9.52%2 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ