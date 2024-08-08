TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

PURPOSE

The Audit Committee (The "Committee") will assist the Board of Directors in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities of TFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (the "Corporation"), including Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland. This Charter governs the Committee's operations in overseeing (1) the integrity of the Corporation's financial statements, (2) the Corporation's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and Code of Conduct, (3) the independent registered public accounting firm's qualifications and independence, (4) the performance of the Corporation's Internal Audit function and Internal Audit staff and (5) the Corporation's auditing, accounting and financial reporting processes.

COMPOSITION

The Committee will consist of three or more members including a Chair of the Committee appointed by the Board of Directors. Each member of the Committee shall be independent as defined by NASDAQ rules, meet the criteria for independence set forth in Rule 10A-3(b)(1) under the Exchange Act, and not have participated in the preparation of the financial statements of the Company or any current subsidiary of the Company at any time during the past three years. Each member of the Committee must be able to read and understand fundamental financial statements. In addition, at least one member shall be designated as the "financial expert", as defined by applicable legislation and regulation.

The Board of Directors conducts an annual review of director independence for all current nominees for election as directors and all continuing directors. In connection with this review, the Board of Directors considers all relevant facts and circumstances relating to relationships that each director, his or her immediate family members and their related interests had with the Company and its subsidiaries.

AUTHORITY

The Committee is responsible for overseeing the Corporation's financial accounting, regulatory compliance and internal investigative functions. It is empowered to: