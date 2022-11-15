Advanced search
    TFSL   US87240R1077

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
14.15 USD   +0.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend

11/15/2022 | 04:34pm EST
TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the “Association”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2825 per share, payable on December 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2022.

Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (the “MHC”), the mutual holding company of the Company and owner of 227,119,132 shares, or 81.0% of the Company’s common stock outstanding, has waived its right to receive the dividend on its shares.

On July 12, 2022, the MHC received the approval of its members (depositors and certain loan customers of the Association) with respect to the waiver of dividends, and subsequently received the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, to waive receipt of dividends on the Company’s common stock the MHC owns up to an aggregate amount of $1.13 per share during the four quarters ending June 30, 2023. The MHC previously waived the receipt of dividends paid by the Company in an aggregate amount of $0.2825 per share during the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Third Federal is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007. Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, five lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 16 full service branches throughout Florida. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s assets totaled $15.79 billion.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans regarding its dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. The Company’s risks and uncertainties are detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management and on currently available information. The Company undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 M - -
Net income 2022 72,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,0x
Yield 2022 8,19%
Capitalization 3 894 M 3 894 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 005
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,04 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Stefanski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W Mulhern Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Rubino Chief Information Officer
Meredith S. Weil Chief Operating Officer & Director
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-21.43%3 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.56%392 785
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%302 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.14%199 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.31%178 598
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 213