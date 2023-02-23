TFS Financial : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of TFS Financial Corporation (the "Company") was held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information on the following proposals, see the Company's proxy statement dated January 11, 2023, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference.





The official ballot from the meeting, submitted to the Secretary by the Inspectors of Elections, disclosed the following tabulation of votes:





The stockholders elected the four nominees for director, each to hold office for a three-year term and until his or her successor has been duly elected and appointed as follows:





Directors For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes William C. Mulligan 248,752,128 12,462,305 511,105 9,580,377 Terrence R. Ozan 254,383,567 6,784,215 557,755 9,580,377 Marc A. Stefanski 248,086,115 13,242,364 397,058 9,580,377 Daniel F. Weir 260,152,760 1,018,662 554,116 9,580,377





The stockholders conducted an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, and voted as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 243,233,278 17,873,230 619,029 9,580,377





The stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent accountant for the Company's fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, and voted as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 270,147,265 798,184 360,464 -





The stockholders conducted an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers, and voted as follows:





One Year Two Years Three Years Abstain 258,713,021 425,383 1,572,559 1,014,573













SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Registrant) February 23, 2023 By: /s/ Timothy W. Mulhern Timothy W. Mulhern Chief Financial Officer







