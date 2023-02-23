Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFSL   US87240R1077

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFSL)
02/23/2023
14.47 USD   +1.26%
05:27pTfs Financial : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05:27pTfs Financial : Declares Dividend - Form 8-K
04:17pTFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend
TFS Financial : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

02/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of TFS Financial Corporation (the "Company") was held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information on the following proposals, see the Company's proxy statement dated January 11, 2023, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference.

The official ballot from the meeting, submitted to the Secretary by the Inspectors of Elections, disclosed the following tabulation of votes:

The stockholders elected the four nominees for director, each to hold office for a three-year term and until his or her successor has been duly elected and appointed as follows:

Directors For Against Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
William C. Mulligan 248,752,128 12,462,305 511,105 9,580,377
Terrence R. Ozan 254,383,567 6,784,215 557,755 9,580,377
Marc A. Stefanski 248,086,115 13,242,364 397,058 9,580,377
Daniel F. Weir 260,152,760 1,018,662 554,116 9,580,377

The stockholders conducted an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, and voted as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
243,233,278 17,873,230 619,029 9,580,377

The stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent accountant for the Company's fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, and voted as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
270,147,265 798,184 360,464 -

The stockholders conducted an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers, and voted as follows:

One Year Two Years Three Years Abstain
258,713,021 425,383 1,572,559 1,014,573



SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Registrant)
February 23, 2023 By: /s/ Timothy W. Mulhern
Timothy W. Mulhern
Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

TFS Financial Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
