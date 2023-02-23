TFS Financial : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
02/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of TFS Financial Corporation (the "Company") was held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information on the following proposals, see the Company's proxy statement dated January 11, 2023, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference.
The official ballot from the meeting, submitted to the Secretary by the Inspectors of Elections, disclosed the following tabulation of votes:
The stockholders elected the four nominees for director, each to hold office for a three-year term and until his or her successor has been duly elected and appointed as follows:
Directors
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
William C. Mulligan
248,752,128
12,462,305
511,105
9,580,377
Terrence R. Ozan
254,383,567
6,784,215
557,755
9,580,377
Marc A. Stefanski
248,086,115
13,242,364
397,058
9,580,377
Daniel F. Weir
260,152,760
1,018,662
554,116
9,580,377
The stockholders conducted an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, and voted as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
243,233,278
17,873,230
619,029
9,580,377
The stockholders ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent accountant for the Company's fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, and voted as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
270,147,265
798,184
360,464
-
The stockholders conducted an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers, and voted as follows:
One Year
Two Years
Three Years
Abstain
258,713,021
425,383
1,572,559
1,014,573
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
TFS Financial Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:26:06 UTC.