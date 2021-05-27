Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TFS Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFSL   US87240R1077

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TFS Financial : Declares Dividend

05/27/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the “Association”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on June 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 8, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005877/en/

Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)

Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (the “MHC”), the mutual holding company of the Company and owner of 227,119,132 shares, or 80.9% of the Company’s common stock outstanding, has waived its right to receive the dividend on its shares.

On July 14, 2020, the MHC received the approval of its members (depositors and certain loan customers of the Association) with respect to the waiver of dividends, and subsequently received the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, to waive receipt of dividends on the Company’s common stock the MHC owns up to $1.12 per share during the four quarters ending June 30, 2021. The MHC previously waived the receipt of a $0.28 per share dividend paid by the Company on September 23, 2020, December 15, 2020, and March 23, 2021.

Third Federal is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007. Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, seven lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 16 full service branches throughout Florida. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s assets totaled $14.5 billion.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans regarding its dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. The Company’s risks and uncertainties are detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management and on currently available information. The Company undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:17pTFS FINANCIAL  : Declares Dividend
BU
04:14pTFS FINANCIAL CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12TFS FINANCIAL  : Third Federal Foundation President, Executive Director Retiring..
MT
05/12TFS FINANCIAL  : Karakul to Retire From Role of Foundation President and Executi..
BU
05/06TFS FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/06TFS FINANCIAL  : ***MEDIA ADVISORY*** Third Federal Partners with MetroHealth fo..
BU
05/03TFS FINANCIAL  : Third Federal Hosts Drive-Thru/Walk-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clini..
BU
04/29TFS FINANCIAL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : TFS Financial Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security for ..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at TFS Financial
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 237 M - -
Net income 2021 81,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,0x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 5 999 M 5 999 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 25,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 21,67 $
Spread / Highest target 1,52%
Spread / Average Target -5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc A. Stefanski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul J. Huml Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anna Maria P. Motta Chief Information Officer
Meredith S. Weil Chief Operating Officer & Director
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.92%5 999
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.36%489 880
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.70%360 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%278 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.85%231 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%206 297