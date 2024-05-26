5,110,000 Performance Rights of TG Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

5,110,000 Performance Rights of TG Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These Performance Rights will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 24-MAY-2022 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

17,021,373 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,204,166 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 2 March 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



927,407 options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 24 May 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



5,218,606 options exercisable at $0.20 on or before 24 May 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



3,225,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 30 June 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



3,000,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 24 May 2027, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



2,114,774 options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 26 May 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 March 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



5,110,000 performance rights each with a nil exercise price expiring on or before 19 May 2027, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 26 May 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.